CLINTON — No deaths or injuries resulted from a residential fire Monday.
The Clinton Fire Department was dispatched at 1:04 p.m. Monday to 607 Scenic Drive for a house fire. Crews upon arrival found a single story residential structure with heavy smoke conditions.
The Fulton, Illinois Fire Department was also dispatched. The fire was brought under control in about an hour. The Clinton Fire Department remained on scene for about 3 1/2 hours to continue with salvage and overhaul.
The Clinton Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Fulton Fire Department, Clinton Police Department, City of Clinton Public Works and Alliant Energy. The scene was turned over to the homeowner.
