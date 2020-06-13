CLINTON -- Clinton firefighters responded to two fires Thursday afternoon, just a few minutes apart.
At 3:15 p.m., the department was called to 265 20th Place. Crews found a two-story residential structure with heavy smoke, according to a fire department press release. The fire was extinguished in an hour, with damage estimated at $16,000. No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.
The Clinton Fire Department was assisted by the Clinton Police Department, Camanche Fire Department, and the Fulton, Illinois Fire Department.
At 3:24 p.m., fire crews were called to 317 S. Second St., a vacant multi-story, mixed occupancy commercial structure. Clinton police were first to arrive at the scene, with the Camanche Fire Department arriving soon after.
Clinton police officers broke open a window and used fire extinguishers on the fire to prevent its spread. Camanche fire crews extinguished the fire within 15 minutes. Damage is estimated at $250 and there were no injuries. The fire also is under investigation.
