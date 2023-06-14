CLINTON — No one was injured in a fire that broke out Wednesday morning at a Clinton residence.
Firefighters were called at 3:56 a.m. to 103. S. Sixth St. for a reported structure fire. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the eaves of the small two-story single-family residence, according to a press release. Police officers at the scene stated the occupants of the residence were evacuated and no one was believed to be inside. Officers had alerted the neighboring occupants and secured the area.
Occupants of the burning home said they were alerted by the smoke detectors and evacuated the home. Fire crews entered the structure and located the fire in the attic, where the fire was contained. Additional crews entered the structure to secure the utilities and perform a primary search. Shortly after, an all-clear was given.
The Red Cross was contacted to assist the family that was displaced from their home. Firefighters remained on the scene to investigate the cause and origin of the fire while maintaining the scene for board-up.
Clinton police and Fulton firefighters assisted at the scene.
