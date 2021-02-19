CLINTON — No one was injured when fire broke out Thursday at a Clinton manufacturer.
Clinton firefighters were called at 10:15 a.m. to Darling International, 1423 Beaver Channel Parkway, to respond to a structure fire.
According a city of Clinton press release, the first firefighting unit on the scene reported a small fire and smoke coming from an elevator leg on top of a storage silo.
The elevator leg was approximately 100 feet in the air with something burning in that area. The release stated that it took some time for firefighters to position a ladder truck in the area to reach the height of the fire. This fire was extinguished in approximately 15–20 minutes with 150 gallons of water. There were no injuries at this incident.
All units were on the scene for about three hours.
