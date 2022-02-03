CLINTON — A space heater has been determined to be the cause of a fire Thursday at a Clinton residence.
Firefighters were called to 604 S. 18th St. shortly before 5:30 a.m. for a report of a structure fire, according to a City of Clinton press release.
When firefighters arrived, they found light smoke coming from the front door and met the homeowner out front. The fire was found in the back of the house and was extinguished in less than 7 minutes, the press release states. The fire was contained to the room of origin. No injuries were reported but two people were displaced by the fire.
The Clinton Fire Department responded with 11 personnel, with Camanche firefighters automatically dispatched to provide mutual aid.
