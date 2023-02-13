CLINTON — Five people and two animals escaped uninjured after fire broke out at their residence early Sunday morning.
Clinton firefighters were dispatched at 3:27 a.m. to a garage fire attached to a home at 762 10th Ave. South, Clinton.
According to a Clinton Fire Department press release, firefighters were dispatched to the home for a possible structure fire. The first unit on the scene reported a two-story wood frame structure with an attached garage, with heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage that was located to the rear of the house.
The garage was made of concrete and there was a partial collapse of the garage roof that made it difficult for the firemen to extinguish the fire, according to the release. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes.
The occupants of the home were asleep and alerted by smoke detector alarms. An occupant went to investigate and located the fire in the attached garage. The call was placed to 911 and all five occupants and a dog evacuated the home.
No one was injured and firefighters rescued the family cat that was in the basement, where there was moderate smoke.
The Clinton Fire Department was assisted by the Camanche Fire Department for a Rapid Intervention Team. Alliant Energy was on the scene to shut off the power and natural gas to the home. The American Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced occupants and the Clinton Public Works Department was notified to provide barricades to block off the streets. The Clinton Police Department assisted with traffic control.
The city fire marshal is investigating the incident. The occupants did not have renter’s insurance. The home was saved, but the attached garage is a total loss. Estimated dollar loss is $20,000, according to the fire department press release.
