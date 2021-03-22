CLINTON — The mission of the City of Clinton Human Rights Commission is to secure freedom for all individuals within the community from discrimination.
In keeping with that mission, the Human Rights Commission is receiving nominations for the 15th annual Human Rights Award, which will be given to the person or group that embodies the spirit of human rights.
There are many in the community who have actively sought to uphold the rights of those who have been guaranteed protection under Clinton’s governing charter. Past recipients include David Ramnath, the Clinton Landlords’ Association, Tiffany Harris, Keith Kalaukoa, Pastor Dennis Glew, the Sisters of St. Francis, John Bonte, Dr. William Woods, Tammy Meyer, the Rev. Ray Gimenez, the Rev. Nathanael Johnson Sr., L’Arche Clinton, Richard Roberts and Randy Meier.
Nomination forms can be obtained at City Hall or a letter can be sent to Clinton Human Rights Commission, City Hall, Box 2958, Clinton, IA 52733-2958. Nominations may also be made by e-mail to humanrights@cityofclintoniowa.us. Include the nominee’s name, address and phone number and a paragraph outlining why this person or group is deserving of the award.
Nominations will be accepted until April 19.
The community is invited to the awards presentation at 4 p.m. May 17 in the Council Chambers of Clinton City Hall.
