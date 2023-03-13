CLINTON — The mission of the City of Clinton Human Rights Commission is to secure freedom from discrimination for all individuals in the community. In keeping with this mission, the Clinton Human Rights Commission is receiving nominations for the 17th annual Human Rights Award, which will be given to the person or group that embodies the spirit of human rights.
Last year’s inductee was Elizabeth Estilow.
Nomination forms can be obtained on the city’s website at https://www.cityofclintoniowa.gov/474/2023-Clinton-Human-Rights-Commission-Awa, at Clinton City Hall or a letter can be sent to Clinton Human Rights Commission, City Hall, Box 2958, Clinton, IA 52733-2958. Please include the nominee’s name, address and phone number and a paragraph outlining why this person or group is deserving of the award.
Nominations will be accepted until April 10. The community is invited to the awards presentation at 4 p.m. May 18 at Clinton City Hall’s Council Chambers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.