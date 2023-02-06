CLINTON — YWCA Clinton is currently accepting nominations for its 50th annual Woman of Achievement Awards, and the organization invites residents to participate in the nomination process.
“We are surrounded by women who dedicate themselves to making this a happy, healthy community where people can thrive,” said YWCA Development Director Katie Likens. “The YWCA Woman of Achievement Award is the perfect opportunity to recognize them for their leadership and service.”
This award isn’t limited to individuals, as it also offers a category for businesses in the community that support the success of women in the workplace and encourage community involvement.
The nomination process is now open; the deadline for return is March 3. Forms can be accessed for online submission at ywcaclinton.org; paper copies are also available at the YWCA front desk.
Nominate a mentor, coworker, fellow volunteer, or place of employment who exemplifies the qualities of a Woman of Achievement or Business Leader. Nominations are being accepted in the following categories:
• Young Woman of Achievement: This high school senior is recognized for her leadership qualities in school, extracurricular activities, church and/or outside organizations.
• Civic/Community Woman of Achievement: Having a history of volunteer service to her community, this nominee serves as a leader in these organizations.
• Professional Woman of Achievement: A role model for women in the workplace, this nominee stands out in her contributions to her profession.
• County Woman of Achievement: Meeting the criteria of the Civic/Community or Professional category, this nominee lives, works, and/or volunteers in rural Clinton county or in bordering counties.
• Religious Woman of Achievement: As one who stands out in her faith community, this nominee is an extraordinary leader and/or volunteer.
• Business Leader: This employer promotes an environment that enables women to be successful in the workplace and community.
• Unsung Hero/YWCA Honoree: Having a direct association with the YWCA, this nominee exemplifies the YWCA mission: The YWCA Clinton is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.
Those selected as this year's honorees, as well as previous years that were not celebrated due to the pandemic, will be recognized at an awards dinner held at Vista Grande at 6 p.m. April 20. Reservations can be made at the YWCA. For more information, contact Likens at 242-2110, Ext. 106, or development@ywcaclinton.org. To view a list of past Woman of Achievement Honorees, visit the YWCA website at ywcaclinton.org.
YWCA Clinton has been on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen the community since 1915. YWCA Clinton offers an array of health and wellness options, childcare, youth programming and housing and homeless prevention programs. For more information, visit ywcaclinton.org.
