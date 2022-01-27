CLINTON — The nomination window for the second annual induction class of the Clinton County Walk of Fame has opened, with nominations accepted until March 7.
All Clinton County citizens are encouraged to nominate successful and accomplished individuals who have a significant tie to Clinton County and who meet the Walk of Fame criteria.
The 2021 inaugural class included Felix Adler (Fine Arts), Duke Slater (Athletics), Russell Volckmann (Military), Artemus Gates (Military), Charles Toney (Professional Achievement), Henry Langrehr (Military), and Linda Luckstead (Fine Arts).
This year’s nomination form along with more information on the 2021 inductees can be found at the Clinton County Walk of Fame website: https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/ccwof.html or found on the City of Clinton’s document page.
The Clinton County Walk of Fame has been created to give visitors and residents an interesting and innovative way to experience Clinton County’s impact on the world. The Walk of Fame also serves the purpose of giving inspiration to all generations from the community and others to make a difference and to shed a positive light on Clinton County through their achievements, just like the nominated individuals have done.
Individuals can be nominated for the following five categories:
1. Fine Arts: Someone with outstanding merit and achievement throughout their career in the fine arts.
2. Professional Achievement: Someone who has exceptional achievement in their designated career field.
3. Military: Someone who has achieved a high rank or honorable award through military service.
4. Athletics: Someone who has achieved great things or titles in their athletic career.
5. Humanitarian Acts: Meaning this person has made significant contribution/actions in the community.
A nominee for the Walk of Fame must have a significant tie to Clinton County. They may be born in the county and have made an impact elsewhere or someone who lived here and made an impact in Clinton County. The nominee should have values and characteristics that demonstrate a significant positive impact on their fields or to Clinton County.
The nomination form must be fully completed and must include nominator contact information, the nominee’s contact information, the category for which they are being nominated, and an essay with a maximum 500 words that provides persuasive evidence and concisely explains how the nominee fits the criteria and why he/she should be selected. Additional materials to support the nomination essay, such as newspaper articles and awards, are encouraged. Selections will be made on merit, not endorsements. A nominator is limited to nominating a maximum of three individuals in an annual nomination cycle.
If the nominee is chosen, the committee will notify the nominee or their family of their selection. There will be an induction ceremony for the nominees as well as a reception, and an award will be given to the person or the selected representative along with a permanent public display. The induction celebration will be held at Eagle Point Lodge on Sunday, Sept. 18. The media will be contacted as well regarding the inductees.
Nominations may be made without any contact information for the nominee or the nominee’s next of kin. If no contact information is known for the nominee or their next of kin, please leave sections two and three blank. Nominations must be submitted to Clinton’s City Hall at 611 S. Third St., Clinton, IA 52732; Attn: Lisa Frederick. To be considered for the current year’s induction class, letters must be received by mail by the first Monday of March by 4:30 p.m.
