CLINTON - The mission of the City of Clinton Human Rights Commission is to secure freedom from discrimination for all individuals within the Clinton community.
In keeping with that mission, the Human Rights Commission is receiving nominations for the 17th annual Human Rights Award that will be given to the person or group that embodies the spirit of human rights.
Many in the Clinton community have actively sought to uphold the rights of those who have been guaranteed protection under the City of Clinton’s governing charter, Commission members said in a press release.
Last year's inductees were Regan Michaelsen of Information, Referral and Assistance Services and the Gateway Area Community Center, represented by Jorge Rodriguez.
Nomination forms are available at Clinton City Hall at the window inside the door on the first floor, or a letter may be sent to the Clinton Human Rights Commission, City Hall, Box 2958, Clinton, IA 52733-2958. Please include the nominee’s name, address and phone number and a paragraph outlining why this person or group is deserving of the award.
Nominations will be accepted until May 5.
The community is invited to the awards presentation at 4 p.m. May 19 at Clinton City Hall Chambers, 611 S. Third St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.