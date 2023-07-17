MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency encourages all farmers, ranchers, and FSA program participants to take part in the Carroll County Committee election nomination process.
FSA’s county committees are a critical component of the day-to-day operations of FSA and allow grassroots input and local administration of federal farm programs.
Committees are composed of locally elected agricultural producers responsible for the fair and equitable administration of FSA farm programs in their counties. Committee members are accountable to the Secretary of Agriculture. If elected, members become part of a local decision making and farm program delivery process.
A county committee can be composed of three to five elected members from local administrative areas. Each member serves a three-year term.
Elections are held in the LAAs in which members have served their three-year term.
This year’s nominations are for Local Administrative Areas (LAA) 2. LAA 2 includes the following townships in Carroll County-Cherry Grove, Shannon, Rock Creek, Lima, Wysox and Elkhorn Grove.
County committees may have an appointed adviser to further represent the local interests of underserved farmers and ranchers. Underserved producers are beginning farmers, women and other minority farmers and ranchers and landowners and/or operators who have limited resources.
All nomination forms for the 2023 election must be postmarked or received in the local USDA Service Center by August 1. If you are interested in serving on the Carroll County FSA Committee, contact Julie Skiles at (815) 244-8732, Ext. 2.
For more information on FSA county committee elections and appointments, refer to https://www.fsa.usda.gov/news-room/county-committee-elections/index
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.