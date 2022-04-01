DEWITT — Rhonda’s House, a peer-run respite facility in DeWitt, expects to move to a new location this spring after recently receiving a $300,000 boost in state funding.
A purchase agreement has been signed with the owners of the Winsther Motel, 924 11th St., said Todd Noack, executive director of Life Connections Peer Recovery Services, which operates Rhonda’s House and the Wellness Recovery Center.
And while the deal isn’t slated to close until April 30, Noack said he is making plans to relocate the operation’s main office and the respite house in the late spring.
Joan Keding, the motel’s current owner, said that while selling is bittersweet, it is time for her to move on after 20 years of operating the business. Keding, 85, and her husband, Fred, bought the motel in 2003. Fred died in 2015, and the couple’s son, Christopher, has been helping her with the operation. The hotel is known for the different themed-décor in each of its rooms.
Life Connections’ pending purchase includes a four bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath house (which is larger than the three-bedroom, one-bathroom structure where Rhonda’s House is currently located) and a building that has been used to operate a beauty shop, as well as the 13-room motel. The three properties were offered for sale as a package deal, Noack said.
The plan is for the main office to move to the beauty shop space, and for Rhonda’s House to relocate to the home on the east side of the property, he said. There are no current plans to use the motel rooms, although Noack is exploring various options. The Wellness Recovery Center will stay at its current location at 909 Sixth Ave. and continue to provide group and individual meeting services with peer support specialists.
“Right now we need to get into that new house and get running,” Noack said.
The Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region directors last week approved the funding for Rhonda’s House. Other state money that previously flowed into the region went to the Muscatine Center for Social Action ($262,305) and Vera French ($583,000) for peer support services improvements and expansions.
The decision to allocate the money to Life Connections and Rhonda’s House marked the end of a three-month-long process mired in hammering out specific language used in the contract that awarded the funding. Much of that discussion focused on whether it was constitutional under state law for Noack’s group to buy an actual property with the funding.
While the mental health region’s board originally voted unanimously in late December to approve the funding, they pumped the brakes on the process before the agreement was signed after questions arose from lawyers and representatives from some of the five counties that comprise the Eastern Iowa MHDS. In the end, the region retained an outside law firm to develop language that resolved the issue to everyone’s satisfaction, and the directors recognized that Rhonda’s House would not be able to continue services if it could not move forward in securing a new location.
Noack said he was frustrated his organization incurred $10,000 in legal fees to help get the matter resolved, as he faced a ticking clock on the closing date on the Winsther property.
The search for a new location for Rhonda’s House began last fall. It currently is at 1131 Hospital Drive in DeWitt, two doors north of Genesis Medical Center. Genesis owns the property, along with the houses to the north and south, and donated the home for Life Connections’ use for the past three years. However, Genesis leadership contacted Noack last year to let him know the lease for the house would not be renewed when it expires at the end of May because the property is part of the hospital’s improvement and expansion plan.
The MHDS funding covers a chunk of the $425,000 purchase price, he said, adding that the organization plans to use a $125,000 bank loan for the remainder. Life Connections also is launching a $200,000 capital campaign to pay back the loan and for other possible improvements to the house.
The peer-run respite center opened its doors on Oct. 15, 2018 and is operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Life Connections Peer Recovery Services is a nonprofit that supports people experiencing mental health and substance addiction issues, and who want to work on their recovery goals and situations before getting into a crisis situation.
The organization also recently received a $200,000 state grant to serve people from the other 13 mental health regions in Iowa and offer transportation for them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.