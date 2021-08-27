CLINTON — Children who have their own beds have less anxiety and depression and perform better academically, Shalyn Mueller says.
That's why she's serving as president of the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national nonprofit organization that builds beds for children.
Mueller is a social worker for the Camanche and Northeast school districts. Last year, Mueller was talking with industrial technology teacher Roy Shaft about needs in the community, she said.
Shaft asked if Mueller had heard of the organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Mueller was intrigued.
"I think ... that a bed should be a basic need," Mueller said.
Nearly 3% of children under the age of 18 have no beds of their own, according to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which began in 2018. The children may be sleeping on a couch or on the floor, on a mattress on the floor or with siblings or parents, said Mueller.
Based in Camanche, the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace partners with Lowes, where it purchases lumber. Volunteers assemble the beds, and new mattresses, bedding and pillows are donated or purchased with donated money.
The organization is completely funded by donations, said Mueller. And 100% of the donations stay locally.
Since the local chapter began in May, it has received 46 requests and has fulfilled four of them, Mueller said.
The organization is planning its first 30-bed build for late September or early October. Volunteers will meet to build 30 beds in a single day, Mueller said.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is based in the industrial tech building of the Camanche School District, said Mueller. "We actually started through the school," she said.
First Baptist Church in Clinton sponsored Mueller's president's training so residents could form an official local chapter.
"Our mission is that we end bedlessness in Clinton County," said Mueller. The organization's motto is "No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in our Town."
The nonprofit is all about giving children places to lay their heads, Mueller said. "Every child deserves that."
To donate, go to https://www.shpbeds.org/make-donation, click Donate to Your Local Chapter and search for Camanche, Iowa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.