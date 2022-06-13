CLINTON - Bridge deck joint repairs on the Iowa 136 bridge over the Mississippi River at Clinton will require the temporary closure of the bridge beginning Tuesday.
The bridge, commonly known as the North Bridge, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s DeWitt maintenance garage.
During this closure, traffic will be detoured around the work zone using U.S. 67, U.S. 30, and Illinois 84.
Earlier last week, the lights on the Iowa 136 bridge were shut off in anticipation of mayfly hatches. Mayflies are attracted to the lights on the bridge and cover the bridge deck, which can cause dangerous driving conditions for motorists. The lights on the bridge will remain shut off until after Labor Day weekend.
The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.
The latest traveler information is available anytime through the DOT's 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 1-800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.
