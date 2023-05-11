CLINTON — Staff members from the offices of U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks joined city officials for a tour of Clinton’s Lyons District and riverfront developments Tuesday.
“The vision doesn’t end here,” Howes & Jefferies partner Dennis Lauver said. “The vision is to do more.”
Also present were Brenda Thornton, owner of Sweetheart Bakery; Councilwoman Rhonda Kearns; Clinton National Bank President Jenny Boysen; Grow Clinton President and CEO Andy Sokolovich; State Rep. Tom Determann; State Sen. Chris Cournoyer; and Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion.
The tour precedes a trip to Washington, D.C. ,that part of this group will take in July to gain support for funding the next step of the Lyons Business and Professional Association’s proposed extension north of Clinton’s Riverview Drive.
“We have packed tons of opportunity in this 2-mile area,” Thornton said, “but think what we could do with the other six miles.”
The proposed extension of Riverview Drive, which currently extends from Sixth Avenue South to Ninth Avenue North, would connect the Lyons District and downtown Clinton, with the goal of increasing traffic to the area.
The flow of traffic was all but removed in 1975 when what was the Lyons-Fulton Bridge, which was at the end of Main Avenue in Lyons, was demolished and the new North bridge opened a half a mile downstream.
According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, the City of Clinton Bridge Commission organized in 1945 for the purpose of securing the financing to build modern bridges to serve the community, beginning with the Gateway (South) Bridge, which opened in June 1956.
The substructure of the second new bridge – known as the Mark Morris Memorial Bridge and more commonly as the North bridge – was completed in 1971 but encountered financial difficulties associated with the bonding plan developed to underwrite the project. The Iowa State Highway Commission stepped in and took ownership of the bridge and finished its construction when sufficient funding for the remainder of its construction couldn’t be raised.
About 17 years ago, Thornton first spoke to then-Mayor LaMetta Wynn about extending the riverfront road, an investment of well over $100 million. Thornton said Wynn told her getting a project “shovel-ready” takes 15 to 18 years.
Thornton said Tuesday they’re ready to start the project.
After Cournoyer and Miller-Meeks toured the riverfront two years ago, Cournoyer was able to get a Rural Energy For America Program, or REAP, grant of $600,000, plus the city provided $200,000 for the feasibility study from the Corps of Engineers and an environmental study. But another $1.2 million will be required to complete the study, which will be asked of the federal government in July, and, Thornton says, “make this a shovel-ready project.”
An engineering firm has already been hired. Construction costs are expected to total around $15 million.
