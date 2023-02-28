CLINTON – The Clinton City Council tonight will consider a resolution declaring council support for the Lyons Business & Professional Association as that organization seeks grant funding to move forward with further planning of the North River Drive project.
LBPA members attended the council’s Feb. 14 Committee of the Whole session asking the council to create and approve a letter of support as the LBPA works toward developing the road that would run along the Mississippi River and connect the Lyons Neighborhood to Riverview Drive. According to the resolution that will go in front of the council tonight, a National Environmental Policy Act study, preliminary survey, preliminary design and Section 408 permit must be completed to determine feasibility and steps to extend Riverview Drive north to 25th Avenue North.
The City of Clinton already has received $650,000 in grant funding from the Iowa Department of Homeland Security through the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund for a Flood Prevention Study encompassing the entire levee. The city also entered into an agreement with Snyder & Associates for that study, including preliminary survey, preliminary design and Section 408 permit process, through 30% of completion. About $1.2 million would be needed to fully complete the NEPA study Section 408 permitting process. The LBPA at the Feb. 14 meeting requested council support to seek grant funding to cover the remaining $1.2 million.
The letter, signed by Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion, says: “The Project will extend public access to Clinton’s riverfront from Ninth Avenue North to 25th Avenue North, connecting Clinton’s Downtown with the Lyons Neighborhood. Clinton’s riverfront along the Mississippi River is an extraordinary feature and extending the roadway northward will avail Clinton to further commercial and residential riverfront development. The Project would have a meaningful economic impact on the City’s – and the surrounding communities’ – local economies.”
The council at tonight’s Committee of the Whole session also will hear a report concerning a possible riverfront development study. J Blue and Tom Rogers of SmithGroup will present and discuss their proposal with the mayor and council to conduct that study, which was part of the goals and objectives of the City Council’s 2022-2024 Strategic Plan. This study would review development opportunities along the entire length of the City’s riverfront from Eagle Point Park to the southerly portion of the city’s boundary (3 miles).
As outlined in the weekly reports, city staff, under council direction, set out the study parameters, and presentations were conducted with city staff in January 2023 by SmithGroup and Hunden Strategic Partners. Blue and Rogers will present and answer questions from the mayor and City Council about the next steps.
Phase 1 of the study, which would include visioning work, would cost $49,200 plus reimbursable cash charges estimated to be no more than $800.
Tonight’s regular City Council meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at Clinton City Hall with the Committee of the Whole session to immediately follow.
