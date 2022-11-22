GOOSE LAKE — Two Northeast High School cheer team members, Olivia Johnson and Jara Rathje, represented Varsity Spirit in the 2022 Varsity Spirit Spectacular at The Walt Disney World Resort in November.
Cheerleaders and dancers who are invited to perform in the Varsity Spirit Spectacular are part of a select group of high school All Americans at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country hosted by Universal Cheerleaders Association, Universal Dance Association, National Cheerleaders Association, National Dance Alliance, United Spirit Association or Urban Cheerleading Experience. Northeast attended UCA Camp at Illinois State in June, where they were among 15 athletes out of 300 who were selected as All American Cheerleaders.
The girls performed with cheerleaders from all across the USA in a one-of-a-kind performance at The Walt Disney World Resort. Besides enjoying a sunny trip to Orlando, these athletes had the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across the nation and enjoy a magical holiday season at The Walt Disney World Resort parks.
