GOOSE LAKE — Northeast Drama at Northeast High School presents the Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) this weekend.
The entire cast will present every work of Shakespeare in a very unique way, said Director Kris Doss. “There is a rap, a football game, a cooking segment, an interpretive dance and a psychological experiment. And that isn’t even the most of it.
“It’s a really funny look at one of the greatest writers of all time,” said Doss.
Performances are Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5. Masks are required and seating is in pods of two, four and six.
Email kris.doss@northeastcsd.org or troy.hansen@northeastcsd.org to reserve seats. Tickets will also be available at the door.
