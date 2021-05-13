Northeast director Kris Doss with cast of South Pacific

In this April file photo, Northeast Drama Director Kris Doss gives a pep talk to cast members of "South Pacific." This weekend the drama department will present a comedic version of every work of Shakespeare. Tickets can be reserved or purchased at the door.

GOOSE LAKE — Northeast Drama at Northeast High School presents the Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) this weekend.

The entire cast will present every work of Shakespeare in a very unique way, said Director Kris Doss. “There is a rap, a football game, a cooking segment, an interpretive dance and a psychological experiment. And that isn’t even the most of it.

“It’s a really funny look at one of the greatest writers of all time,” said Doss.

Performances are Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5. Masks are required and seating is in pods of two, four and six.

Email kris.doss@northeastcsd.org or troy.hansen@northeastcsd.org to reserve seats. Tickets will also be available at the door.

