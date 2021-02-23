Northeast logo

GOOSE LAKE — Twenty-one speech students, led by Rachel Pasker and Kris Doss, represented Northeast High School at the Conference Individual Speech competition. The team prepared 40 events in 14 categories and earned 22 Division I ratings, 17 Division II ratings, and one Division IV rating.

Events Earning a Division I Rating

Storytelling

Ciera Krogman - Wet Dog

Kesley Holdgrafer - Can I Join Your Club?

Solo Musical Theater

Carter Jargo - Run Away With Me

Lily Leding - On My Own

Dulcenea Clarke - Climbing Uphill

Expository Address

Garrett Lamp - Finding the Bermuda Triangle

Acting

Garrett Lamp - Just Follow Me

Improvisation

Zebediah Cox - A tour guide and a psychiatrist going to the grocery store

Nathan Ketelsen - A cell phone sales person and a janitor working a tightrope for the first time

Poetry

Kathryn French - Hers for the Taking

Brooke Bredekamp - On Quitting

After Dinner Speaking

Zebediah Cox - The Periodic Formula of Time Travel

Kesley Holdgrafer - Flight 666

Blake Hansen - B.A.D. Bears Are Drafting

Prose

Ella Trenkamp - Grandma and the Pirates

Radio News Announcing

Camille Kilburg

Review

William Lampe - The Misfits Podcast

Beth Lamp - Grey’s Anatomy

Literary Program

Ciera Krogman - Grandma’s My Wingman

Original Oratory

Beth Lamp - How Are You Really Feeling?

Public Address

Dulcenea Clarke - Why Students Should Have Mental Health Days

Brenna Meyermann - Why Winning Doesn’t Always Equal Success

Events Earning a Division II Rating

Expository Address

Brooklyn Kucera - P is for Pork, B is for Bi-product

Solo Musical Theater

Alexis Grantz - Breaking Down

Kathryn French - When He Sees Me

Acting

Nathan Ketelsen - Paul Newman Never Played A Guy Named Murray

Carter Jargo - Dead Man’s Cell Phone

Improvisation

Alexis Grantz - A clumsy dentist and a table tennis pro lost in a large city

Poetry

Zoey Englert - Rise Above It

Prose

Zoey Foster - The Train

Review

Emma Ketelsen - Dead Poets Society

Literary Program

Brooke Bredekamp - High School

Zoey Englert - Overcoming Obstacles

Lyssa Lehmkuhl - Blue With Collapse

Spontaneous Speaking

William Lampe - Does the public school system have the right to remove a student from school forever?

Lily Leding - What is required to help more women advance in politics

Original Oratory

Kylie Petersen - Actions, Not Words

Emma Ketelsen - Don’t Overlook the Book

Public Address

Kylie Petersen - How to Motivate People to Do More Good

Events Earning a Division IV Rating

Acting

Brenna Meyermann - And the Broom You Rode In On

Northeast will compete in the District Individual competition on Saturday. Due to social distancing mitigations, Northeast students will perform at Northeast High School with limited spectators.

