GOOSE LAKE — Twenty-one speech students, led by Rachel Pasker and Kris Doss, represented Northeast High School at the Conference Individual Speech competition. The team prepared 40 events in 14 categories and earned 22 Division I ratings, 17 Division II ratings, and one Division IV rating.
Events Earning a Division I Rating
Storytelling
Ciera Krogman - Wet Dog
Kesley Holdgrafer - Can I Join Your Club?
Solo Musical Theater
Carter Jargo - Run Away With Me
Lily Leding - On My Own
Dulcenea Clarke - Climbing Uphill
Expository Address
Garrett Lamp - Finding the Bermuda Triangle
Acting
Garrett Lamp - Just Follow Me
Improvisation
Zebediah Cox - A tour guide and a psychiatrist going to the grocery store
Nathan Ketelsen - A cell phone sales person and a janitor working a tightrope for the first time
Poetry
Kathryn French - Hers for the Taking
Brooke Bredekamp - On Quitting
After Dinner Speaking
Zebediah Cox - The Periodic Formula of Time Travel
Kesley Holdgrafer - Flight 666
Blake Hansen - B.A.D. Bears Are Drafting
Prose
Ella Trenkamp - Grandma and the Pirates
Radio News Announcing
Camille Kilburg
Review
William Lampe - The Misfits Podcast
Beth Lamp - Grey’s Anatomy
Literary Program
Ciera Krogman - Grandma’s My Wingman
Original Oratory
Beth Lamp - How Are You Really Feeling?
Public Address
Dulcenea Clarke - Why Students Should Have Mental Health Days
Brenna Meyermann - Why Winning Doesn’t Always Equal Success
Events Earning a Division II Rating
Expository Address
Brooklyn Kucera - P is for Pork, B is for Bi-product
Solo Musical Theater
Alexis Grantz - Breaking Down
Kathryn French - When He Sees Me
Acting
Nathan Ketelsen - Paul Newman Never Played A Guy Named Murray
Carter Jargo - Dead Man’s Cell Phone
Improvisation
Alexis Grantz - A clumsy dentist and a table tennis pro lost in a large city
Poetry
Zoey Englert - Rise Above It
Prose
Zoey Foster - The Train
Review
Emma Ketelsen - Dead Poets Society
Literary Program
Brooke Bredekamp - High School
Zoey Englert - Overcoming Obstacles
Lyssa Lehmkuhl - Blue With Collapse
Spontaneous Speaking
William Lampe - Does the public school system have the right to remove a student from school forever?
Lily Leding - What is required to help more women advance in politics
Original Oratory
Kylie Petersen - Actions, Not Words
Emma Ketelsen - Don’t Overlook the Book
Public Address
Kylie Petersen - How to Motivate People to Do More Good
Events Earning a Division IV Rating
Acting
Brenna Meyermann - And the Broom You Rode In On
Northeast will compete in the District Individual competition on Saturday. Due to social distancing mitigations, Northeast students will perform at Northeast High School with limited spectators.
