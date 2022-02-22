Northeast speech

Northeast High School students who placed at the River Valley Conference Individual Speech Contest on Monday night in Monticello are, from left, Kylie Petersen, Hannah Lower, Blake Hansen, Garrett Lamp, Carter Jargo, Alexis Grantz, and Brenna Meyermann. Submitted photo

GOOSE LAKE — Twenty-two speech students, led by Rachel Pasker and Kris Doss, represented Northeast High School on Monday night at the River Valley Conference Individual Speech competition hosted by Monticello High School.

The team prepared 36 events and earned 26 Division I ratings and 10 Division II ratings.

Events Earning a Division I Ratings

Spontaneous Speaking

Blake Hansen – Is the government doing enough to help veterans? – 2nd Place

Madison Kluever – Should the U.S. step in to help the Ukraine?

Solo Musical Theater

Carter Jargo - It All Fades Away - 2nd Place

Alexis Grantz - Worst Pies in London -1st Place

Improvisation

Corbin Knutsen – A cub scout leader and a Girl Scout salesperson woke up really early.

After Dinner Speaking

Alexis Grantz – CWITA – 3rd Place

Garret Lamp - G.A.G. – 1st Place

Blake Hansen - Golfing for Geriatrics

Prose

Aden Howard - The Spiel of Regulus Corneas

Zoey Foster - Diary of an Oxygen Thief

Holly Lamp - The Midnight Library

Acting

Brenna Meyermann - The Cashier in Lane 8 – 3rd Place

Garrett Lamp - Lunchtime/Crime Statistics

Expository Address

Brooke Bredekamp - Avril Lavigne Got Complicated – 3rd Place

Public Address

Brenna Meyermann - Living With High-Functioning Anxiety - 1st Place

Dulcenea Clarke - Speech at the UN Climate Action Summit -3rd Place

Hannah Lower - The Hidden Power of Smiling – 2nd Place

Holly Lamp - The Perfection Detox

Radio News Announcing

Hannah Lower

Camille Kilburg

Brooke Bredekamp

Original Oratory

Dulcenea Clarke – The Wrongfulness of Mental Health Stigmas – 2nd Place

Kylie Petersen - Don’t Change You – 1st Place

Storytelling

Abby Hargrave - Jubari Jumps

Emma Christiansen - Mother Bruce

Olivia Johnson - The Pout Pout Fish

Events Earning a Division II Rating

Poetry

Abby Hargrave - Every 40 Seconds

Alaina Boyer-Kane - Fingers Crossed

Review

Nate Mullin - Halo Wars

Jonas Lester - Loki

Improvisation

Emma Christiansen – A master carpenter and a fast food cook showing a wild pig at the State Fair

Literary Program

Kylie Petersen - Ode to Dirt

Prose

Ella Trenkamp - Robert the Rose Horse

Olivia Johnson - Rescuing an Angel

Acting

Carter Jargo - Network/The 26 Year Old Bar Mitzvah Boy

Original Oratory

Alaina Boyer-Kane - Play Ball

Northeast will compete at the District Speech Competition on Saturday at North Scott High School.

