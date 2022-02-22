GOOSE LAKE — Twenty-two speech students, led by Rachel Pasker and Kris Doss, represented Northeast High School on Monday night at the River Valley Conference Individual Speech competition hosted by Monticello High School.
The team prepared 36 events and earned 26 Division I ratings and 10 Division II ratings.
Events Earning a Division I Ratings
Spontaneous Speaking
Blake Hansen – Is the government doing enough to help veterans? – 2nd Place
Madison Kluever – Should the U.S. step in to help the Ukraine?
Solo Musical Theater
Carter Jargo - It All Fades Away - 2nd Place
Alexis Grantz - Worst Pies in London -1st Place
Improvisation
Corbin Knutsen – A cub scout leader and a Girl Scout salesperson woke up really early.
After Dinner Speaking
Alexis Grantz – CWITA – 3rd Place
Garret Lamp - G.A.G. – 1st Place
Blake Hansen - Golfing for Geriatrics
Prose
Aden Howard - The Spiel of Regulus Corneas
Zoey Foster - Diary of an Oxygen Thief
Holly Lamp - The Midnight Library
Acting
Brenna Meyermann - The Cashier in Lane 8 – 3rd Place
Garrett Lamp - Lunchtime/Crime Statistics
Expository Address
Brooke Bredekamp - Avril Lavigne Got Complicated – 3rd Place
Public Address
Brenna Meyermann - Living With High-Functioning Anxiety - 1st Place
Dulcenea Clarke - Speech at the UN Climate Action Summit -3rd Place
Hannah Lower - The Hidden Power of Smiling – 2nd Place
Holly Lamp - The Perfection Detox
Radio News Announcing
Hannah Lower
Camille Kilburg
Brooke Bredekamp
Original Oratory
Dulcenea Clarke – The Wrongfulness of Mental Health Stigmas – 2nd Place
Kylie Petersen - Don’t Change You – 1st Place
Storytelling
Abby Hargrave - Jubari Jumps
Emma Christiansen - Mother Bruce
Olivia Johnson - The Pout Pout Fish
Events Earning a Division II Rating
Poetry
Abby Hargrave - Every 40 Seconds
Alaina Boyer-Kane - Fingers Crossed
Review
Nate Mullin - Halo Wars
Jonas Lester - Loki
Improvisation
Emma Christiansen – A master carpenter and a fast food cook showing a wild pig at the State Fair
Literary Program
Kylie Petersen - Ode to Dirt
Prose
Ella Trenkamp - Robert the Rose Horse
Olivia Johnson - Rescuing an Angel
Acting
Carter Jargo - Network/The 26 Year Old Bar Mitzvah Boy
Original Oratory
Alaina Boyer-Kane - Play Ball
Northeast will compete at the District Speech Competition on Saturday at North Scott High School.
