GOOSE LAKE — Twenty speech students, led by Rachel Pasker and Kris Doss, represented Northeast High School at the State Individual Speech competition hosted by Grinnell High School.

The team prepared 35 events in 14 categories and earned 26 Division I ratings (including 21 straight Division I ratings) and nine Division II ratings.

Events Earning Three Division I Ratings

Poetry

Kathryn French – Hers for the Taking

Storytelling

Ciera Krogman – Wet Dog

Kesley Holdgrafer – Can I Join Your Club?

After Dinner Speaking

Kesley Holdgrafer – Flight 666

Blake Hansen – B.A.D. Bears Are Drafting

Solo Musical Theater

Carter Jargo – Run Away With Me

Lily Leding – On My Own

Dulcenea Clarke – Climbing Uphill

Alexis Grantz – Breaking Down

Improvisation

Alexis Grantz – A crazy camera person and a child actress playing basketball

Literary Program

Ciera Krogman – Grandma’s My Wingman

Public Address

Dulcenea Clarke – Why Students Should Have Mental Health Days

Brenna Meyermann – Why Winning Doesn’t Always Equal Success

Acting

Brenna Meyermann – And the Broom You Rode In On

Prose

Ella Trenkamp – Grandma and the Pirates

Radio News Announcing

Camille Kilburg

Original Oratory

Beth Lamp – How Are You Really Feeling?

Kylie Petersen – Actions, Not Words

Emma Ketelsen – Don’t Overlook the Book

Expository Address

Garrett Lamp – Finding the Bermuda Triangle

Brooklyn Kucera – P is for Pork, B is for By-product

Events Earning an Overall Division I Rating

Acting

Nathan Ketelsen – Paul Newman Never Played A Guy Named Murray

Garrett Lamp – Just Follow Me

Carter Jargo – Dead Man’s Cell Phone

Review

Emma Ketelsen – Dead Poets Society

Beth Lamp – Grey’s Anatomy

Events Earning an Overall Division II Rating

Prose

Zoey Foster – The Train

Poetry

Brooke Bredekamp – On Quitting

Improvisation

Nathan Ketelsen – A realtor and a vampire at a petting zoo

Solo Musical Theater

Kathryn French – When He Sees Me

Literary Program

Brooke Bredekamp – High School

Lyssa Lehmkuhl – Mental Health

Public Address

Zoey Foster – You Are Not Alone in Your Loneliness

Kylie Petersen – How to Motivate People to Do More Good

Spontaneous Speaking

William Lampe – Did plans for short COVID-19 vaccine trials undermine public confidence in the resulting products?

The All-State Festival at the University of Northern Iowa was cancelled this year, but nominations will be posted March 24 on the IHSSA website.

