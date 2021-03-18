GOOSE LAKE — Twenty speech students, led by Rachel Pasker and Kris Doss, represented Northeast High School at the State Individual Speech competition hosted by Grinnell High School.
The team prepared 35 events in 14 categories and earned 26 Division I ratings (including 21 straight Division I ratings) and nine Division II ratings.
Events Earning Three Division I Ratings
Poetry
Kathryn French – Hers for the Taking
Storytelling
Ciera Krogman – Wet Dog
Kesley Holdgrafer – Can I Join Your Club?
After Dinner Speaking
Kesley Holdgrafer – Flight 666
Blake Hansen – B.A.D. Bears Are Drafting
Solo Musical Theater
Carter Jargo – Run Away With Me
Lily Leding – On My Own
Dulcenea Clarke – Climbing Uphill
Alexis Grantz – Breaking Down
Improvisation
Alexis Grantz – A crazy camera person and a child actress playing basketball
Literary Program
Ciera Krogman – Grandma’s My Wingman
Public Address
Dulcenea Clarke – Why Students Should Have Mental Health Days
Brenna Meyermann – Why Winning Doesn’t Always Equal Success
Acting
Brenna Meyermann – And the Broom You Rode In On
Prose
Ella Trenkamp – Grandma and the Pirates
Radio News Announcing
Camille Kilburg
Original Oratory
Beth Lamp – How Are You Really Feeling?
Kylie Petersen – Actions, Not Words
Emma Ketelsen – Don’t Overlook the Book
Expository Address
Garrett Lamp – Finding the Bermuda Triangle
Brooklyn Kucera – P is for Pork, B is for By-product
Events Earning an Overall Division I Rating
Acting
Nathan Ketelsen – Paul Newman Never Played A Guy Named Murray
Garrett Lamp – Just Follow Me
Carter Jargo – Dead Man’s Cell Phone
Review
Emma Ketelsen – Dead Poets Society
Beth Lamp – Grey’s Anatomy
Events Earning an Overall Division II Rating
Prose
Zoey Foster – The Train
Poetry
Brooke Bredekamp – On Quitting
Improvisation
Nathan Ketelsen – A realtor and a vampire at a petting zoo
Solo Musical Theater
Kathryn French – When He Sees Me
Literary Program
Brooke Bredekamp – High School
Lyssa Lehmkuhl – Mental Health
Public Address
Zoey Foster – You Are Not Alone in Your Loneliness
Kylie Petersen – How to Motivate People to Do More Good
Spontaneous Speaking
William Lampe – Did plans for short COVID-19 vaccine trials undermine public confidence in the resulting products?
The All-State Festival at the University of Northern Iowa was cancelled this year, but nominations will be posted March 24 on the IHSSA website.
