GOOSE LAKE - Twenty-four speech students, led by Rachel Pasker and Kris Doss, represented Northeast High School at the District Individual Speech competition.
The team prepared 44 events in 14 categories and earned 37 Division I ratings, and seven Division II ratings.
Events Earning a Division I Rating
Acting
- Garrett Lamp - Just Follow Me
- Nathan Ketelsen - Paul Newman Never Played A Guy Named Murray
- Carter Jargo - Dead Man’s Cell Phone
- Brenna Meyermann - And the Broom You Rode In On
Poetry
- Kathryn French - Hers for the Taking
- Brooke Bredekamp - On Quitting
- Bryce Guilliams - Where For Art Thou, Nugget?
Prose
- Ella Trenkamp - Grandma and the Pirates
- Zoey Foster - The Train
Radio News Announcing
- Camille Kilburg
Original Oratory
- Beth Lamp - How Are You Really Feeling?
- Kylie Petersen - Actions, Not Words
- Emma Ketelsen - Don’t Overlook the Book
Public Address
- Dulcenea Clarke - Why Students Should Have Mental Health Days
- Brenna Meyermann - Why Winning Doesn’t Always Equal Success
- Zoey Foster - You Are Not Alone in Your Loneliness
- Kylie Petersen - How to Motivate People to Do More Good
Storytelling
- Ciera Krogman - Wet Dog
- Kesley Holdgrafer - Can I Join Your Club?
Solo Musical Theater
- Carter Jargo - Run Away With Me
- Lily Leding - On My Own
- Dulcenea Clarke - Climbing Uphill
- Alexis Grantz - Breaking Down
- Kathryn French - When He Sees Me
Expository Address
- Garrett Lamp - Finding the Bermuda Triangle
- Brooklyn Kucera - P is for Pork, B is for Bi-product
- Bryce Guilliams - But First, Coffee
Improvisation
- Nathan Ketelsen - A piano tuner and a karaoke singer at a bad concert
- Alexis Grantz - A fire alarm tester and a cruise steward filming a TV commercial
After Dinner Speaking
- Kesley Holdgrafer - Flight 666
- Blake Hansen - B.A.D. Bears Are Drafting
Review
- Emma Ketelsen - Dead Poets Society
- Beth Lamp - Grey’s Anatomy
Literary Program
- Ciera Krogman - Grandma’s My Wingman
- Brooke Bredekamp - High School
- Lyssa Lehmkuhl - Blue With Collapse
Spontaneous Speaking
- William Lampe - Will talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban succeed?
Events Earning a Division II Rating
Poetry
- Zoey Englert - Rise Above It
- Abigail Hargrave - If the Trees Can Keep Dancing, Then So Can I
Improvisation
- Zebediah Cox - A toy repair person and a used gym buyer at a kids theater production.
Review
- William Lampe - The Misfits Podcast
Literary Program
- Zoey Englert - Overcoming Obstacles
After Dinner Speaking
- Zebediah Cox - The Periodic Formula of Time Travel
Spontaneous Speaking
- Lily Leding - Is China a good choice to host the Winter Olympics in 2022?
Northeast will compete in the State Individual Competition, hosted by Grinnell High School, on March 13. Due to social distancing mitigations, Northeast students will perform at Northeast High School with limited spectators.
