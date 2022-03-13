Northeast logo

GOOSE LAKE - Eighteen speech students, led by Rachel Pasker and Kris Doss, represented Northeast High School at the District Individual Speech competition hosted by Grinnell High School.

Events Earning all Three Division 1 Ratings

After Dinner Speaking

Alexis Grantz – CWITA

Garret Lamp - G.A.G.

Storytelling

Olivia Johnson - The Pout Pout Fish

Public Address

Brenna Meyermann - Living With High-Functioning Anxiety

Hannah Lower - The Hidden Power of Smiling

Acting

Brenna Meyermann - The Cashier in Lane 8

Radio News Announcing

Camille Kilburg

Hannah Lower

Solo Musical Theater

Carter Jargo - It All Fades Away

Lily Leding - Pulled

Alexis Grantz - Worst Pies in London

Public Address

Dulcenea Clarke - Speech at the UN Climate Action Summit

Spontaneous Speaking

Blake Hansen – What has President Biden had to sacrifice to implement his new infrastructure bill?

Events Earning an Overall Division I Ratings

Prose

Ella Trenkamp - Robert the Rose Horse

Zoey Foster - Diary of an Oxygen Thief

Original Oratory

Dulcenea Clarke - The Wrongfulness of Mental Health Stigmas

Kylie Petersen - Don’t Change You

Radio News Announcing

Brooke Bredekamp

Public Address

Holly Lamp - The Perfection Detox

Expository Address

Brooke Bredekamp - Avril Lavigne Got Complicated

Events Earning a Division II Rating

Poetry

Abby Hargrave - Every 40 Seconds

Storytelling

Lily Leding - Grumpy Monkey

After Dinner Speaking

Blake Hansen - Golfing for Geriatrics

Improvisation

Emma Christiansen – An upset administrator and Bippo the clown at a bad job interview

Review

Jonas Lester - Loki

Acting

Carter Jargo - Network/The 26 Year Old Bar Mitzvah Boy

Garrett Lamp - Lunchtime/Crime Statistics

Literary Program

Kylie Petersen - Ode to Dirt

The All-State Speech Festival will be held at UNI on March 28.

