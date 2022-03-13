GOOSE LAKE - Eighteen speech students, led by Rachel Pasker and Kris Doss, represented Northeast High School at the District Individual Speech competition hosted by Grinnell High School.
Events Earning all Three Division 1 Ratings
After Dinner Speaking
Alexis Grantz – CWITA
Garret Lamp - G.A.G.
Storytelling
Olivia Johnson - The Pout Pout Fish
Public Address
Brenna Meyermann - Living With High-Functioning Anxiety
Hannah Lower - The Hidden Power of Smiling
Acting
Brenna Meyermann - The Cashier in Lane 8
Radio News Announcing
Camille Kilburg
Hannah Lower
Solo Musical Theater
Carter Jargo - It All Fades Away
Lily Leding - Pulled
Alexis Grantz - Worst Pies in London
Public Address
Dulcenea Clarke - Speech at the UN Climate Action Summit
Spontaneous Speaking
Blake Hansen – What has President Biden had to sacrifice to implement his new infrastructure bill?
Events Earning an Overall Division I Ratings
Prose
Ella Trenkamp - Robert the Rose Horse
Zoey Foster - Diary of an Oxygen Thief
Original Oratory
Dulcenea Clarke - The Wrongfulness of Mental Health Stigmas
Kylie Petersen - Don’t Change You
Radio News Announcing
Brooke Bredekamp
Public Address
Holly Lamp - The Perfection Detox
Expository Address
Brooke Bredekamp - Avril Lavigne Got Complicated
Events Earning a Division II Rating
Poetry
Abby Hargrave - Every 40 Seconds
Storytelling
Lily Leding - Grumpy Monkey
After Dinner Speaking
Blake Hansen - Golfing for Geriatrics
Improvisation
Emma Christiansen – An upset administrator and Bippo the clown at a bad job interview
Review
Jonas Lester - Loki
Acting
Carter Jargo - Network/The 26 Year Old Bar Mitzvah Boy
Garrett Lamp - Lunchtime/Crime Statistics
Literary Program
Kylie Petersen - Ode to Dirt
The All-State Speech Festival will be held at UNI on March 28.
