GOOSE LAKE — The Northeast School District is continuing to tackle education with COVID-19 stipulations and quarantining.
Northeast Superintendent Neil Gray said the district has remained firm on strongly recommending and encouraging mask use and expecting mask use if individuals are within 6 feet. The elementary students probably adhere to the expectation a lot better throughout the day than the secondary level students, Gray said. He noted the district gives mask breaks throughout the day. They also offer face shields, which many students utilize, Gray added.
“We’re all kind of used to getting our distance,” Gray said. “Staying 6 feet apart if possible. And then if we’re inside the 6 foot radius everyone has a mask and they’re pretty much putting it on.“
Gray said it is the decision of teachers whether to wear a face mask or face shield. He noted some teachers wear both a face mask and a shield. He said a majority of students and teachers in the district are wearing a face mask.
Gray added the district has increased cleaning, although he believes the district had pretty clean facilities anyway. He noted cleaning is easier at the elementary school. They try to keep students in groups so the same students occupy the same space for most of the day. They do a deep cleaning and disinfecting at the end of the day since the products take a certain amount of time to dry before they are wiped off.
Gray noted more challenges at the secondary level due to students moving after every block of classes. Teachers at the secondary level have really stepped up and done cleaning and disinfecting while students stand aside, Gray said. The product is sprayed and sits for five minutes before staff wipes it off prior to the next group coming in, Gray added.
“Teachers are doing that at the end of every block at the secondary,” Gray said. “And obviously our custodians can’t be the only group that does that so teachers have done a good job of stepping in to take care of those needs.“
Gray said the district is still learning how to implement sports with COVID-19. He said the district had an incident with a student athlete in football that put the whole team in quarantine for two weeks. The students were expected to come back to school Friday.
“It depends how they set the drills up and the space they have and the amount of kids in the same cohort,” Gray said. “And I would say some sports lend themselves to that environment better than others. Like I said, we’re learning. We’re a whole lot better prepared to come back with football and make some changes to keep those kids separated if we can and be able to identify those cohorts. It’s not fun going back trying to contact trace three or four days. So it’s just very difficult.”
Gray said almost all of the students were in quarantine due to community transmission outside of school. He expected almost 70 students to return to school Friday and another 20 students by Monday.
