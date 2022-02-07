GOOSE LAKE — Thirty-three Large Group Speech students led by Rachel Pasker and Kris Doss represented Northeast High School at the State Speech Competition at Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School.
The team prepared 11 events in five categories and earned nine Division I Ratings and two Division II Ratings.
Events Earning All Division I Ratings
- Crushed, An Ensemble Acting with Dulcenea Clarke, Blake Hansen, Ellie Rickertsen, and Madison Kluever.
- Constellations, An Ensemble Acting with Carter Jargo and Brenna Meyermann
- Three and a Half Men, A Group Improvisation with Gaven Schneider, Kelvin Machande, and Hanna Miller. Their situation was robbing a bank with an in-experienced bank robber.
- Obsessed, A Readers Theater with Brooke Bredekamp, Alaina Boyer-Kane, Dulcenea Clarke, Peighton Dolan, Piper Isbell, Madison Kluever, Lyssa Lehmkuhl, Hannah Lower, Kelvin Machande, Ava Mattke, Kylie Petersen, Jara Rathje, and Ella Trenkamp
Events Earning Overall Division I Ratings
- Exposed! Segment #5, A Readers Theater with Olivia Johnson, and Holly Lamp
- Smile, A Short Film with Sarah Anderson, Emma Christiansen, and Corbin Knutsen
- Sitcom Fan Club, A Group Improvisation with Tyler Hines, Garrett Lamp, Alexis Grantz, and Kendyl Perron. Their situation was preschool storytime.
- The Glass Menagerie, An Ensemble Acting with Garrett Lamp, Alexis Grantz and Lily Leding
- Gaming 360, A Radio Broadcasting with Mikah Bird, Nate Mullin, Otis Welch, and Fisher Wells
Events Earning Overall Division II Ratings
- Check Please Radio, A Radio Broadcasting with Ellie Rickertsen, Peighton Dolan, Piper Isbell, Ava Mattke, Kylie Petersen, and Ella Trenkamp
- Bridges of Madison County, A Musical Theater with Carter Jargo and Lily Leding
Large Group All-State will be Feb. 19 at Iowa State University in Ames.
