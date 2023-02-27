GOOSE LAKE — Northeast High School recently hosted the IE District Speech contest. Led by coaches Kris Doss and Heather Hipper, the district had 46 total entries in the contest. They received 37 superior ratings and nine excellent ratings. Those with the superior rating have qualified for State Speech. IE State Speech will be held at North Scott High School on March 11.
Received Division I (superior) Rating
• Brooke Bredekamp: Radio News Broadcast Wyatt Dann- Review: Megamind.
• Alexis Grantz: Solo Musical Theatre: “Carrie” from Carrie. After Dinner Speaking: F.T.C.D.
• Abby Hargrave: Poetry: Girl Code 101. Public Address: To this Day... for the Bullied and Beautiful.
• Isabelle Harland: Solo Improvisation. Review: Secretariat.
• Aden Howard: Prose: How the Frogs Cooked Dinner.
• Piper Isbell: Poetry: She Lit Up Every Room she Walked Into.
• Carter Jargo: Acting: Brighton Beach Memoirs/Of the Fields, Lately. Solo Musical Theatre: “Who I’d Be” from Shrek.
• Olivia Johnson: Review: Dance Moms Camille Kilburg- Radio News Broadcast.
• Emily Kleinschmidt: Acting: Dead Special Crabs/The Dark Parent. Solo Musical Theatre: “Times are Hard for Dreamers” from Amelie.
• Corbin Knutsen: Solo Improvisation. Spontaneous Speaking.
• Garrett Lamp: Storytelling: P.J. Funnybunny Camps Out. After Dinner Speaking: C.L.A.S.S.
• Holly Lamp: Prose: Hannah’s Gift. Public Address: How to talk to the worst parts of yourself.
• Lily Leding: Storytelling: Tiny T-Rex and the Impossible Hug. Solo Musical Theatre: “Killer Instinct” from Bring it On.
• Lauryn Lehmkuhl: Solo Musical Theatre: “When He Sees Me” from Waitress.
• Hannah Lower: Radio News Broadcast. Poetry: The Wasteland.
• Rebekah Lower: Spontaneous Speaking. Public Address: I Have a Dream.
• Brenna Meyermann: Acting: Jump/Cut & Still Life. Public Address: Searching for love to escape ourselves.
• Isaac Middendorp: Storytelling: There are No Bears in this Bakery.
• Alex Newberry: Spontaneous Speaking.
• Kylie Petersen: Lit Program: My Heart Thaws.
• Lauryn Tarr: Acting: Tolstoy in New Jersey/Bug Study. Solo Musical Theatre: “The Hill” from Once.
• Ella Trenkamp: Prose: The Story of a Scar.
Received a Division II (excellent) rating
• Brooke Bredekamp: Storytelling: Mr. Underbed.
• Emma Christiansen: Solo Improvisation. After Dinner Speaking: P.E.G.
• Makyla Cram: Original Oratory: I hate the name Makayla. After Dinner Speaking: D.P.A.C.
• Aden Howard: Expository Address: The History of Fonts and Why it Matters.
• Olivia Johnson: Original Oratory: I Wanna Go Home.
• Isaac Middendorp: Expository Address: Why you shouldn’t overfish.
• Kylie Petersen: Original Oratory: The Little Things.
