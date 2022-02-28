GOOSE LAKE — The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council has announced Northeast High School as one of 38 school districts receiving the STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) H.D. Program models for 2021.
The STEM BEST H.D. Program is designed to prepare students for the workforce through curriculum focused on skills needed in job sectors such as computer science/information technology, healthcare professions and advanced manufacturing.
The STEM BEST H.D Program is the result of a special appropriation from the Iowa legislature to expand the STEM BEST Program to focus efforts on job sectors that are in high demand. It will help build partnerships between schools and businesses, allowing educators and industry professionals to work together to develop curriculum and projects that prepare students for careers in these high-demand fields.
In addition to current STEM classes, Northeast’s plan for the grant is to expand course offerings in computer science and access to technology to support that goal.
Twin State Technical Services of Davenport is the business partner for the grant. Together, individuals from both organizations will collaborate and develop new courses that focus on real-world applications of computer science. Authentic learning opportunities will be created for students in the form of possible mentorships and internships with Twin State.
Another goal for the grant is to encourage more girls to look at computer science as a career or business venture.
“We are extremely excited to be awarded this opportunity to expand computer science education for our students,” said Sam Howard, STEM educator at Northeast MSHS. “STEM education is vital to the growth of our country’s youth and Iowa continues to be a leader in providing phenomenal support for STEM in its schools.”
“We are eager and grateful to work with the computer science professionals from Twin State Technical Services in offering our students authentic learning opportunities that will help them in their future careers,” Howard said.
The STEM Council Executive Committee reviewed and approved 38 new or expanded partnerships supported by up to $40,000 each. Compared to the traditional STEM BEST Program, STEM BEST H.D. offers a higher grant amount and a lower cost-share requirement for applicants. The awards can be used for facility upgrades, equipment, time for program planning with partners, travel needs or integrating curriculum into existing courses.
To be considered for a STEM BEST H.D. Program award, applicants were required to submit a comprehensive proposal that incorporates rigorous and relevant STEM curriculum, valuable partnerships with community businesses or organizations, align with STEM goals, address sustainability of the model program and conduct evaluation of the program’s effectiveness.
