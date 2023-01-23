GOOSE LAKE — The Northeast Community High School Speech coached by Kris Doss and Heather Hippler competed at the 2023 Large Group District Speech Contest at Monticello on Jan. 21. Groups who received a Superior (I) rating will move onto the State Speech contest at Cedar Rapids-Washington on Feb. 4.
Events receiving a Superior (I) rating
• Over the River and Through the Woods. An ensemble acting with Garrett Lamp, Kelvin Machande, Brenna Meyermann, Zoey Foster, and Jara Rathje.
• Silent Sky. An ensemble acting with Emily Kleinschmidt, Jersee Johannsen, and Jazmine Johnson.
• Blithe Spirit. An ensemble acting with Carter Jargo, Lily Leding, Holly Lamp, and Madison Kluever.
• August Osage County. An ensemble acting with Kylie Petersen, Piper Isbel, and Ella Trenkamp.
• Proof. An ensemble acting with Lauryn Tarr and Rebekah Lower.
• Blast from the Past. A radio broadcast with Ella Trenkamp, Hannah Lower, and Peighton Dolan.
• Totally Real Radio. A radio broadcast with Aden Howard and Rhys Dowson.
• Practical Jokers. A group improv with Garrett Lamp, Alexis Grantz, Brenna Meyermann, and Wyatt Dann and their scenario was “golfing for the first time and you don’t know what you’re doing”.
• Nothing in Particular. A group improv with Makyla Cram and Rebekah Lower and their scenario was “you lost your car keys”.
• Cevin. A group improv with Kelvin Machande, Emma Christiansen, and Corbin Knutsen and their scenario was “auditioning for a team’s mascot”.
• Dancing through the Storm. A group mime with Jara Rathje, Alexia Landon, Olivia Johnson, and Abby Hargrave.
• Waitress. A group musical theatre with Lily Leding, Alexis Grantz, Abby Hargrave, and Carter Jargo.
Events receiving an Excellent (II) rating
• Maureen. A choral reading with Holly Lamp, Zoey Foster, Piper Isbel, Madison Kluever, Peighton Dolan, Hannah Lower, Alexia Landon, Kylie Petersen, and Ava Mattke.
• REACTIVE Radio. A radio broadcast with Otis Welch, Nate Mullin, Jonas Lester, Fisher Wells, and Autumn Steiner.
• Not a Date. A short film with Aden Howard, Tiffani Hensel, Sean Bitler, and Rhys Dowson.
• The Program. A short film with Emma Christiansen, Isabelle Harland, Corbin Knutsen, and Kirk Camp.
• Impracticality. A group improv with Gaven Schneider, Hanna Miller, Isabelle Harland, Sean Bitler, and Asa Cox and their scenario was “explaining Instagram to the older generation”
• The Uncalled 4. A group improv with Jazmine Johnson, Jersee Johannsen, and Katherine Dowson and their scenario was “getting on the wrong plane”.
• “She’s in Love”. A group musical theatre with Emily Kleinschmidt, Lauryn Lehmkuhl, Makyla Cram, Katherine Dowson, and Lauryn Tarr.
