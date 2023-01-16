GOOSE LAKE — Northeast Community High School Speech competed at the Large Group Contest at Bellevue High School in Bellevue.
The students brought 19 total events and received 13 Superior ratings and six Excellent ratings.
Events receiving a Superior (I) rating
• Maureen. A Choral Reading with Ava Mattke, Kylie Petersen, Alexia Landon, Hannah Lower, Zoey Foster, Holly Lamp, Madison Kluever, Peighton Dolan, and Piper Isbel
• Not a Date. A Short Film by Aden Howard, Sean Bitler, Tiffani Hensel, and Rhys Dowson
• The Program. A Short Film by Emma Christiansen, Isabelle Harland, Kirk Camp, and Corbin Knutsen
• Waitress. A Group Musical Theatre with Carter Jargo, Lily Leding, Alexis Grantz, and Abby Hargrave
• “She’s in Love”. A Group Musical Theatre with Lauryn Tarr, Emily Kleinschmidt, Kendylle Huling, Makyla Cram, Katherine Dowson, and Lauryn Lehmkuhl. (Awarded third place)
• Nothing In Particular. A Group Improv with Rebekah Lower, Makyla Cram, and Kendylle Huling with the scenario “cheating on some kind of test”.
• Cevin. A Group Improv with Corbin Knutsen, Emma Christiansen, and Kelvin Machande with the scenario “nap time at a pre-school”.
• Practical Jokers. A Group Improv with Alexis Grantz, Garrett Lamp, Brenna Meyermann, and Wyatt Dann with the scenario “you return to a high school reunion”. (Awarded first place)
• Silent Sky. An Ensemble Acting with Emily Kleinschmidt, Jazmine Johnson, and Jersee Johannsen.
• Proof. An Ensemble Acting with Lauryn Tarr and Rebekah Lower.
• Over the River and Through the Woods. An Ensemble Acting with Garrett Lamp, Brenna Meyermann, Kelvin Machande, Zoey Foster, and Jara Rathje. (Awarded first place)
• Dancing through the Storm. A Group Mime with Jara Rathje, Olivia Johnson, Alexia Landon, and Abby Hargrave. (Awarded third place)
• Blast from the Past. A Radio Broadcast with Hannah Lower, Peighton Dolan, and Ella Trankamp.
Events receiving an Excellent (II) rating
• Blithe Spirit. An Ensemble Acting with Carter Jargo, Lily Leding, Holly Lamp, and Madison Kluever.
• August Osage County. An Ensemble Acting with Piper Isbel, Kylie Petersen, and Ella Trenkamp.
• Impracticality. A Group Improv with Gaven Schneider, Hanna Miller, Isabelle Harland, Sean Bitler, and Asa Cox with the scenario “the remote control controls your movement”.
• The Uncalled 4. A Group Improv with Jazmine Johnson, Jersee Johannsen, and Katherine Dowson with the scenario “a counseling session for individuals with chronic talking”
• REACTIVE Radio. A Radio Broadcast with Otis Welch, Jonas Lester, Nate Mullin, and Autumn Steiner.
• Totally Real News. A Radio Broadcast with Aden Howard and Rhys Dowson.
