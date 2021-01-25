GOOSE LAKE – Sixty Large Group Speech students led by Rachel Pasker and Kris Doss represented Northeast High School at the District Speech Competition at Northeast High School.
The team prepared 22 events in nine categories and earned 22 Division I ratings.
Events Earning a Division I Rating (in order of appearance)
“All My Sons” – An Ensemble Acting with Dulcenea Clarke, Carter Jargo, and Garrett Lamp.
“As Bad As It Gets” – An Ensemble Acting with Hannah Lower, Madison Kluever, and Brenna Meyermann.
“Keeping Score” – An Ensemble Acting with Paige Holst, Bryce Guilliams, Ciera Krogman, and Ellie Rickertsen.
“Face the Music” – An Ensemble Acting with Blake Hansen, Kesley Holdgrafer, and Valerie Spooner.
“Spring Awakening” – A Musical Theater with Emilia Feller and Carter Jargo.
“Fun Home” – A Musical Theater with Dulcenea Clarke, Paige Holst, Michael Mulholland, Ellie Rickertsen.
“Each Kindness” – A Choral Reading with Peighton Dolan, Ava Friedrichsen, Emma Garien, Kesley Holdgrafer, Luke Holdgrafer, Brooklyn Kucera, Jessica Ploog, Jara Rathje, Valerie Spooner.
“A Coincidence” – A Short Film with Isabelle Harland, Tayte Holdgrafer, Aden Howard, Piper Isbell Hanna Miller, Tayte Holdgrafer, Kendyl Perron, and Kylie Petersen.
“A Hint of an Idea” – A Short Film with Talib Bird, Peighton Dolan, Alex Everson, Luke Holdgrafer, and William Lampe.
“FAIL Radio” – A Radio Broadcast with Emilia Feller, Tyler Hines, Thomas Machande, Michael Mulholland, and Jeffrey Peters.
“The Iowa Broadcast” – A Radio Broadcast with Abbigail Hargrave, Tayte Holdgrafer, Corbin Knutsen, Hannah Lower, Clayton Meyermann, Jacob Tegeler, Ella Trenkamp, and Kylie Petersen.
“NOIR Radio” – A Radio Broadcast with Talib Bird, Alex Everson, Zoey Foster, William Lampe, Gaven Schneider.
“I Need My Monster” – A Reader’s Theater with Zoey Englert, Abbigail Hargrave, Piper Isbell, Madison Kluever, Lily Leding, Kelvin Machande, Brenna Meyermann, and Ella Trenkamp.
“Rapunzel Uncut” – A Reader’s Theater with Alaina Boyer-Kane, Brooke Bredekamp, Blake Hansen, Nolan Holdgrafer, Clarissa Jacobsen, Coby Johnson, Beth Lamp, Madison Martens, and Cenady Soenksen.
“A Maternal Love” – A Group Mime with Emma Ketelsen, Ciera Krogman, Beth Lamp, and Madison Martens.
“Shattered Strings” – A Group Mime with Alexis Grantz and Kendyl Perron.
“3 Girls and a Game” – A Group Mime with Jessica Ploog, Jara Rathje, and Cenady Soenksen.
“Three Random Words” – A Group Improvisation with Zebediah Cox, Brooke Bredekamp, Tyler Hines, and Nathan Ketelsen. Their situation was: Watching a Scary Movie.
“Level 2 Improv” – A Group Improvisation with Bryce Guilliams, Garrett Lamp, and Thomas Machande. Their situation was: In a lifeboat and you hear a sound.
“Purple Dragons” – A Group Improvisation with Wyatt Dann, Kelvin Machande, Hanna Miller, and Jacob Tegeler. Their situation was Explaining Twitter to the older generation.
“Improvi-Nation” – A Group Improvisation with Alexis Grantz, Isabelle Harland, Corbin Knutsen, and Clayton Meyermann. Their situation was: Working a Fast Food Counter.
“I Never Saw Another Butterfly” – A One Act Play with Zebediah Cox, Zoey Foster, Kathryn French, Nolan Holdgrafer, Emma Ketelsen, Nathan Ketelsen, and Brooklyn Kucera.
The Northeast Speech Team will compete in the State Speech competition hosted by Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School on Feb. 6. Due to social distancing mitigations, Northeast students will perform at Northeast High School for IHSSA judges with limited spectators.
