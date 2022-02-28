GOOSE LAKE — Twenty-three speech students, led by Rachel Pasker and Kris Doss, represented Northeast High School at the District Individual Speech competition hosted by North Scott High School. The team prepared 38 events and earned 28 Division I ratings and 10 Division II ratings.
Events Earning a Division I Ratings After Dinner Speaking
Alexis Grantz – CWITA
Garret Lamp – G.A.G.
Blake Hansen – Golfing for Geriatrics
Prose
Ella Trenkamp – Robert the Rose Horse
Zoey Foster – Diary of an Oxygen Thief
Poetry
Abby Hargrave – Every 40 Seconds
Literary Program
Kylie Petersen – Ode to Dirt
Public Address
Brenna Meyermann – Living With High-Functioning Anxiety
Dulcenea Clarke – Speech at the UN Climate Action Summit
Hannah Lower – The Hidden Power of Smiling
Holly Lamp – The Perfection Detox
Original Oratory
Dulcenea Clarke – The Wrongfulness of Mental Health Stigmas
Kylie Petersen – Don’t Change You
Acting
Carter Jargo – Network/The 26 Year Old Bar Mitzvah Boy
Brenna Meyermann – The Cashier in Lane 8
Garrett Lamp – Lunchtime/Crime Statistics
Solo Musical Theater
Carter Jargo – It All Fades Away
Lily Leding – Pulled
Alexis Grantz – Worst Pies in London
Storytelling
Lily Leding – Grumpy Monkey
Olivia Johnson – The Pout Pout Fish
Improvisation
Emma Christiansen – An artist and a wrestler with a dishwasher that is eating all the dishes
Spontaneous Speaking
Blake Hansen – What is the Build Back Better Act?
Radio News Announcing
Hannah Lower
Camille Kilburg
Brooke Bredekamp
Review
Jonas Lester – Loki
Expository Address
Brooke Bredekamp – Avril Lavigne Got Complicated
Events Earning a Division II Rating Prose
Aden Howard – The Spiel of Regulus Corneas
Olivia Johnson – Rescuing an Angel
Holly Lamp – The Midnight Library
Poetry
Alaina Boyer-Kane – Fingers Crossed
Original Oratory
Alaina Boyer-Kane – Play Ball
Storytelling
Abby Hargrave – Jubari Jumps
Emma Christiansen – Mother Bruce
Spontaneous Speaking
Madison Kluever – When parents’ rules and school rules are different, whose rules should be followed?
Review
Nate Mullin – Halo Wars
Improvisation
Corbin Knutsen – A hitman and a professional table tennis player walking a tightrope for the first time
Northeast will compete at the State Speech Competition on March 12 at Grinnell High School.
