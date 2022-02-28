blue logo

GOOSE LAKE — Twenty-three speech students, led by Rachel Pasker and Kris Doss, represented Northeast High School at the District Individual Speech competition hosted by North Scott High School. The team prepared 38 events and earned 28 Division I ratings and 10 Division II ratings.

Events Earning a Division I Ratings After Dinner Speaking

Alexis Grantz – CWITA

Garret Lamp – G.A.G.

Blake Hansen – Golfing for Geriatrics

Prose

Ella Trenkamp – Robert the Rose Horse

Zoey Foster – Diary of an Oxygen Thief

Poetry

Abby Hargrave – Every 40 Seconds

Literary Program

Kylie Petersen – Ode to Dirt

Public Address

Brenna Meyermann – Living With High-Functioning Anxiety

Dulcenea Clarke – Speech at the UN Climate Action Summit

Hannah Lower – The Hidden Power of Smiling

Holly Lamp – The Perfection Detox

Original Oratory

Dulcenea Clarke – The Wrongfulness of Mental Health Stigmas

Kylie Petersen – Don’t Change You

Acting

Carter Jargo – Network/The 26 Year Old Bar Mitzvah Boy

Brenna Meyermann – The Cashier in Lane 8

Garrett Lamp – Lunchtime/Crime Statistics

Solo Musical Theater

Carter Jargo – It All Fades Away

Lily Leding – Pulled

Alexis Grantz – Worst Pies in London

Storytelling

Lily Leding – Grumpy Monkey

Olivia Johnson – The Pout Pout Fish

Improvisation

Emma Christiansen – An artist and a wrestler with a dishwasher that is eating all the dishes

Spontaneous Speaking

Blake Hansen – What is the Build Back Better Act?

Radio News Announcing

Hannah Lower

Camille Kilburg

Brooke Bredekamp

Review

Jonas Lester – Loki

Expository Address

Brooke Bredekamp – Avril Lavigne Got Complicated

Events Earning a Division II Rating Prose

Aden Howard – The Spiel of Regulus Corneas

Olivia Johnson – Rescuing an Angel

Holly Lamp – The Midnight Library

Poetry

Alaina Boyer-Kane – Fingers Crossed

Original Oratory

Alaina Boyer-Kane – Play Ball

Storytelling

Abby Hargrave – Jubari Jumps

Emma Christiansen – Mother Bruce

Spontaneous Speaking

Madison Kluever – When parents’ rules and school rules are different, whose rules should be followed?

Review

Nate Mullin – Halo Wars

Improvisation

Corbin Knutsen – A hitman and a professional table tennis player walking a tightrope for the first time

Northeast will compete at the State Speech Competition on March 12 at Grinnell High School.

