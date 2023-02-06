Northeast logo

GOOSE LAKE — Northeast Community High School Speech, coached by Kris Doss and Heather Hippler, competed at the Large Group State Speech contest at Cedar Rapids-Washington on Saturday.

They brought a total of 12 group events. Nine events received a superior rating and three events received an excellent rating.

Events receiving three superior (I) ratings

• Waitress. A Group Musical Theatre with Carter Jargo, Lily Leding, Alexis Grantz, and Abby Hargrave

• Cevin. A Group Improv with Corbin Knutsen, Emma Christiansen, and Kelvin Machande with the scenario “competing in a pie making contest”.

• Practical Jokers. A Group Improv with Alexis Grantz, Garrett Lamp, Brenna Meyermann, and Wyatt Dann with the scenario “working at a skateboard shop”.

• Blithe Spirit. An Ensemble Acting with Carter Jargo, Lily Leding, Holly Lamp, and Madison Kluever.

• Proof. An Ensemble Acting with Lauryn Tarr and Rebekah Lower.

• Over the River and Through the Woods. An Ensemble Acting with Garrett Lamp, Brenna Meyermann, Kelvin Machande, Zoey Foster, and Jara Rathje.

• Dancing through the Storm. A Group Mime with Jara Rathje, Olivia Johnson, Alexia Landon, and Abby Hargrave.

Events receiving an overall superior (I) rating

• August Osage County. An Ensemble Acting with Piper Isbel, Kylie Petersen, and Ella Trenkamp.

• Totally Real News. A Radio Broadcast with Aden Howard and Rhys Dowson

Events receiving an excellent (II) rating

• Silent Sky. An Ensemble Acting with Emily Kleinschmidt, Jazmine Johnson, and Jersee Johannsen.

• Blast from the Past. A Radio Broadcast with Hannah Lower, Peighton Dolan, and Ella Trankamp.

• Nothing in Particular. A Group Improv with Rebekah Lower, Kendylle Huling, and Makyla Cram with the scenario “applying for a new job”.

