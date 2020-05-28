GOOSE LAKE — Hunter Hennings of Northeast High School has received a Student Impact Award from the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.
The Blood Center established the Student Impact Award to honor students who show exemplary support of the blood supply. To earn the award, the student complete one of the following activities: donated blood at least six times, recruited at least six new blood donors, or hosted a blood drive in their community.
Students are eligible to begin donating blood at age 16 (with a signed parental permission form, provided by the Blood Center) and most began donating blood at a blood drive hosted by their high school.
“These students have done something really special,” said Beth Hancock, donor relations consultant for MVRBC. “As dedicated blood donors, they provide a resource that helps save lives at hospitals throughout our region.”
Student Impact Award recipients receive an award certificate and a Red Cord that signifies the connection between the blood donor, the Blood Center, and patients who have been helped by the student’s support of the community’s blood supply. With permission from their school, students may choose to wear the Red Cord during their high school graduation ceremony.
Jordan graduates from Graceland University
LAMONI — Graceland University has announced its Spring 2020 graduation list.
Jarica Jordan, of Albany, Illinois, graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing (Family Nurse Practitioner).
Minnesota State University, Mankato awards degrees
MANKATO, Minn. — Minnesota State University, Mankato awarded 2,367 degrees to 2,294 students at the end of the spring 2020 semester.
Rachel Pasker, of Preston, earned a Master of Science degree in Communication & Composition.
