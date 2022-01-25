GOOSE LAKE — Forty-six Large Group Speech students led by Rachel Pasker and Kris Doss represented Northeast High School at the District Speech Competition at Monticello High School.
The team prepared 20 events in seven categories and earned 11 Division I Ratings and nine Division II Ratings.
Events Earning Division I Ratings
Obsessed A Readers Theater with Brooke Bredekamp, Alaina Boyer-Kane, Dulcenea Clarke, Peighton Dolan, Piper Isbell, Madison Kluever, Lyssa Lehmkuhl, Hannah Lower, Kelvin Machande, Ava Mattke, Kylie Petersen, Jara Rathje, and Ella Trenkamp.
Crushed! An Ensemble Acting with Dulcenea Clarke, Blake Hansen, Ellie Rickertsen, and Madison Kluever.
Constellations An Ensemble Acting with Carter Jargo and Brenna Meyermann.
Check Please Radio A Radio Broadcasting with Ellie Rickertsen, Peighton Dolan, Piper Isbell, Ava Mattke, Kylie Petersen, and Ella Trenkamp.
Sitcom Fan Club A Group Improvisation with Tyler Hines, Garrett Lamp, Alexis Grantz, and Kendyl Perron. Their situation was fixing a broken faucet..
Bridges of Madison County A Musical Theater with Carter Jargo and Lily Leding.
Smile A Short Film with Sarah Anderson, Emma Christiansen, and Corbin Knutsen.
The Glass Menagerie An Ensemble Acting with Garrett Lamp, Alexis Grantz and Lily Leding.
Exposed! Segment #5 A Readers Theater with Olivia Johnson, and Holly Lamp.
Three and a Half Men A Group Improvisation with Gaven Schneider, Wyatt Dann, Kelvin Machande, and Hanna Miller. Their situation was making a balloon animal for the first time.
Gaming 360 A Radio Broadcasting with Mikah Bird, Nate Mullin, Otis Welch, and Fisher Wells.
Events Earning Division II Ratings
This is a Text A One-Act Play with Brooke Bredekamp, Sean Bitler, Alex Everson, Zoey Englert, Zoey Foster, Abby Hargrave, Aden Howard, Hannah Lower, Lyssa Lehmkuhl, Brenna Meyermann, Madeline Phelps, Kendyl Perron, and Jara Rathje.
Camping Chaos An Ensemble Acting with Holly Lamp and Autumn Steiner.
Counter A Short Film with Aden Howard, Sean Bitler, Isabelle Harland, and Kelsey Guilliams.
132.7 The Point A Radio Broadcasting with Rolen Cherek, Isaiah Espey, Jaxon Grantz, Tiffani Hensel, and Olivia Johnson.
Fixation A Short Film with Rolen Cherek, Asa Cox, and Fisher Wells.
Next to Normal A Musical Theater with Blake Hansen, Madeline Phelps, and Jacob Tegeler.
DUM Radio A Radio Broadcasting with Tyler Hines, Gaven Schneider, and Rhys Dowson.
Bros Before Shows A Group Improvisation with Alex Everson, Corbin Knutsen, Emma Christiansen, Isabelle Harland, and Jacob Tegeler. Their situation was a hypochondriac convention.
Discoordinated A Group Improvisation with Asa Cox, Nate Mullin, Autumn Steiner, and Otis Welch. Their situation was cutting your friend’s hair.
The Northeast Speech team will compete in the Large Group State Competition hosted by Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School on Feb. 5. Friends and Family Night will be Feb. 3 in the Northeast Auditorium at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.