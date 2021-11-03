GOOSE LAKE — Grease is the word at Northeast High School this weekend.
“It’s actually going well,” Director Kris Doss said of practice Monday. The show has been five or six years in the making, he said. “Now just felt like the right time.”
“We are doing the school version, so the language has been shifted,” Doss said. Sexual references in “Greased Lightning,” “Summer Nights” and other well-known songs have been changed to make the show family-friendly.
“We’ve got a really great group,” said Doss. “Especially as our Burger Boys and Pink Ladies.”
Carter Jargo, who played Emile de Becque in “South Pacific” last fall, is Danny Zuko. “And he actually just went to state cross country,” said Doss. “He’s been very busy.”
Jargo is taking a solo presentation to the state Thespian festival as well, said Doss. “He’s been super committed,” said Doss.
Lily Leding, who was Nelly Forbush in “South Pacific,” will be Sandy in “Grease.” Though Doss doesn’t finalize the roles until after auditions, he had an idea that Jargo and Leding might click as Danny and Sandy.
“I keep everything open,” said Doss. “[But] it’s hard to not make the connection,” said Doss.
Blake Hansen will be Kenickie. “He’s kind of been growing since I’ve started there, and he’s been really committed,” said Doss. “He’s just been very group-oriented.”
Garret Lamp, who was Lt. Joseph Cable in “South Pacific,” will be Roger in “Grease.” He and Alexis Grantz, as Jan, will sing a duet. “You need a little bit of comic relief, and they’ve got a really fun song called “Mooning.”
Grantz joined the musical in the spring, said Doss, and is another Northeast drama student who made all-state in speech. She and Lamp work well together, Doss said.
Jacob Tegeler, as Doody, will perform “Those Magic Changes.”
“And he’s got a really great voice,” said Doss. “I’ve actually got a really great core of guys, which is really hard to come by at a lot of high schools,” he said.
Senior Dulcenea Clarke has been a rock in drama and speech and has risen through the ranks to take a major role in “Grease,” said Doss. “She’s going to be our Rizzo. She’s bringing a lot of sass to the part.”
Emi Feller is Marti. “She’s going to be singing “Freddie, My Love,” which she’s been really great in,” Doss said. “All of the Pink Ladies sound really good.”
Frenchy will be played by Madison Messerich. “I haven’t worked with her before,” said Doss. “She came and auditioned, and I was blown away.”
Messerich not only gives a great performance but is a team player, painting sets and doing other work behind the scenes, said Doss.
“A lot of Pink Ladies and Burger Boys have been good about coming in to paint and work behind the scenes,” said Doss.
Alex Everson rounds out the main cast as Sonny.
The show opens at 7 p.m. Friday and continues Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Northeast Community High School, 1450 370th Ave. in Goose Lake.
Tickets are available at the door and through the activities office by emailing troy.hansen@northeastcsd.org or calling 563-577-2219, ext. 1501. The cost is $8 per person. Children under the age of 5 will be admitted free.
