GOOSE LAKE — Northeast High School students will present "The Diary of Anne Frank" this weekend.
Performances will be in the Northeast Auditorium at 7 p.m. March 25, 7 p.m. March 26 and noon March 27.
The cast includes Anne Frank, Brenna Meyermann; Mr. Frank, Carter Jargo; Mrs Frank, Lily Leding; Margot Frank, Holly Lamp; Peter Van Daan, Garrett Lamp; Mr. Van Daan, Blake Hansen; Mrs. Van Daan, Alexis Grantz; Mr. Dussel, Daniel Rowland; Mr. Kraler, Alex Everson; and Miep Gies, Cenady Soenksen.
Radio Voices are Hannah Lower, Asa Cox, Abby Hargrave, Aden Howard and Alexia Landon; Soldiers are Aden Howard, Asa Cox, Hannah Lower and Alexia Landon.
Hannah Lower is the female understudy and Asa Cox is the male understudy.
This presentation covers the time that Anne Frank was forced to live in an annex with her family and four other people while World War II was raging through central Europe. Being Jewish meant that they would all need to go into hiding and learn to live in silence during each work day. The audience will see how Anne grows as well as how her relationships develop in ways positive as well as negative. It serves as a reminder that even in the worst of times there can be hope in the smallest of places.
