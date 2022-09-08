GOOSE LAKE — Voters in the Northeast Community School District will go to the polls Sept. 13 to decide whether to permit the district’s board to increase its taxing authority.
The vote will not increase taxes but instead raise the cap of the school’s physical plant and equipment levy.
The funding source gathers property taxes to pay for a variety of things, including certain operating costs, infrastructure improvements, new school buses, and technology.
The current PPEL levy rate, 67 cents per $1,000 of taxable property value, has been in place for the last 20 years. On Sept. 13, district residents will vote to give the Northeast School Board the authority to increase its PPEL levy from 67 cents per $1,000 of valuation to $1.34 — a cap determined by the state legislature.
If the measure is approved, it does not mean taxes will increase, but instead clears the way for the district’s board to raise its PPEL asking up to that $1.34 mark — or anywhere in between — should the need arise. The board determines the PPEL levy rate during its annual budget sessions in the spring, and a change to the levy would require a public hearing.
The current PPEL cap of 67 cents expires June 30, 2023. Caps are typically approved by voters in 10-year increments, and Superintendent Neil Gray said the district has yielded an average of $160,000 annually from the funding stream. If the cap is raised, it could pave the way for the revenue to double pending property valuations — and if the board chooses to indeed raise the rate.
“Looking at the current year spending and economy, we have concerns on increased costs on items we cannot control like LP gas, diesel fuel and the purchase of buses and transport vehicles,” said Northeast School Board President Rich Krogmann, a 14-year member of the district’s school board. “Our intent is to look for support for the additional authority to hedge against what the current economy is yielding.”
Northeast Superintendent Neil Gray says inadequate state funding also is partially a reason for the vote.
“Everything is going up (in price), and I hate saying ‘well, we can just increase taxes to offset that,’” Gray said. “But the reality is, our funding from the state is not in step with the way things have gone up in our culture.”
District needs
Whether voters decide to approve the measure, the district still has needs, Gray said, and the possibility of extra cash would put in motion several projects that need to be done around the Northeast campus.
For one, the district needs to overhaul its bus fleet, Gray said. The amount of miles put on the buses in a large rural district — many of which are driven on gravel roads — puts wear and tear on the machines. The district has 11 bus routes, and Gray said with supply chain issues hindering the market, buses must be ordered well in advance.
“A diesel bus — the base version — is probably going to cost us $130,000,” Gray said. “And we need several.”
Another need an increased PPEL allocation would help satisfy is roof repairs. Gray said the school could “easily” spend $100,000 annually on new roofs and repairs; the district has a large number of flat, rubber roofs that are showing wear, he said.
“We have a map of all our roofs and it has a timeline of all our roofs,” Gray said. “We do it in sections as affordably as possible.”
PPEL money also can be used for technology maintenance and upgrades.
Gray predicted the district would “easily spend over $1 million” over the life of a 10-year PPEL agreement.
“It’s not just the hardware; there’s a lot of software costs for Chromebooks (laptops),” Gray said. “We buy the package to have Google support for all the Chromebooks.”
Another benefit of a PPEL cap increase, Gray said, is future financing opportunities. The school can borrow against that added potential revenue when considering large infrastructure improvements or additions, some of which are on Gray’s radar, including a new ag building, new lunchrooms that would help limit the amount of time students wait in line for their food, and possible additions to the elementary building for childcare space. The daycare is currently housed in the old elementary building, now Goose Lake’s city hall.
“We are plumb full at (the elementary),” Gray said. “Kids seem to take more space, and our special populations take more space.”
Such a project would require a bond referendum and wouldn’t use PPEL funds directly.
PPEL is not the only funding stream schools can use for infrastructure improvements, but it is the one they have the most control over.
The state also provides a penny tax — formerly referred to as local option sales tax — dubbed Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) that dedicates sales tax for school improvements.
However, both Gray and Krogmann said Northeast does not see the benefits of this funding stream, compared to many other Iowa schools, due to the number of open-enrolled students it serves; Gray estimates the number to be about 43% of the entire student body. SAVE dollars stay in the resident district of the student, thus Northeast doesn’t reap the benefits of such a revenue stream that Gray says amounts to about $1,000 per student.
“We wouldn’t be the district we are without the open enrollment,” Gray said, adding he believes the school’s board has done a good job “providing instruction and super facilities with less funds.”
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.