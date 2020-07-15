CLINTON — A couple of business owners are banking on nostalgia to bring back a beloved bar and restaurant at their former location.
Rita Walton has reopened Remington's bar, and Brent Smith is opening a reboot of The Frontier, at 2300 Lincoln Way, which housed the Best Western Frontier Inn and the two businesses years ago.
"That’s the original location of The Frontier. It was the Best Western Frontier Inn," Smith said.
Remington's, The Frontier and the Best Western closed in October 2010 when Ashford University bought the motel and turned it into student housing.
"I lived up in the Low Moor area most of my life," said Smith. "I own a DJ company out of DeWitt, and moved it down to Bettendorf. That's where I live at now," he said. "I worked at the Frontier back when I was 15, as a dish guy and busing tables."
About a month and a half ago, Walton suggested that Smith reopen The Frontier next to Remington's, returning the site to what it was when the two were teenagers.
"I've been a director of operations for a bar and grill down in Rock Island, and then I had been a public relations director for a marketing firm," Smith said. He began researching what it would take to open a restaurant in the former Frontier.
Smith said he visited a Clinton history Facebook page and noticed that The Frontier and its fish fry kept popping up. "Everyone was like, 'You've got to bring back the fish fry.'"
Smith decided, "Remington's is back. Why not bring back The Frontier?"
When Walton told Smith that he should open the restaurant next to Remington's — space recently vacated by Cousins in the former EconoLodge— it was kind of a joke, Smith said.
But he started crunching numbers and looking at financials, figuring out what it would take to bring The Frontier back to life.
"The restaurant is pretty much turnkey," he said. He's working on the logistics and buying some new equipment.
"We're giving it a fresh coat of paint," though the paint scheme is still that of the original Frontier, he said.
"I’m hiring from within the city of Clinton and the surrounding Clinton area. Clinton has a lot of people that need jobs and I want to keep it in Clinton," Smith said. "I’ve already hired most of the Village Inn staff."
Clinton's Village Inn on Lincoln Way closed in 2019. Applications for The Frontier Again are available at Remington's.
Friday and Saturday fish fries and Sunday brunches are coming back, Smith said. "That's what everyone is asking for."
The fish fry was a 50-year tradition started by the Baker family, Smith said. "I have a recipe that’s pretty close to it. We’ll see what happens. We’re working on bringing the original recipes right now."
Smith is working on a menu as well. A chef who participated in the "Hell's Kitchen" television show is helping create it, Smith said, but he wants to bring back as much of the original Frontier menu has possible. He's trying to track down an original menu.
Walton has known Smith most of her life. "When we used to come to Remington's, he was the DJ," Walton said.
Smith served as house DJ from 1999-2004, he said.
Walton operates the Main Avenue Pub in the Lyons district and agreed to reopen Remington's in the former Best Western — now Quality Inn —when asked. "I just saw the potential."
"I actually started working here at 14," said Walton from The Frontier dining room last week. Now in her 50s, she's back where she started.
"Our company has come in and went to work remodeling, and restaffing," said Walton. "We opened the bar on June 7, and we’ve been open every day since."
The bar, restaurant and motel plan to work together during events. The Frontier Again will provide food. Remington's will offer drinks. Quality Inn, under General Manager Veronique Janssens, will provide rooms and event venues.
"We want to restore the pride of Clinton," Janssens said.
"This place used to be huge," said Walton. "There was a line from here all the way down the hallway to get the fish fry."
Jodi Collins used to fry the fish, said Walton, and she is returning to The Frontier.
"We’re bringing back Clinton, pretty much," Walton said.
The Frontier Again is planning a big grand opening in August, said Walton. "Hopefully COVID will stay away."
"The bar business will flourish when the restaurant opens," Walton predicted.
Smith wants The Frontier Again to be a place for families to gather.
"My family grew up eating here," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.