CLINTON — Residents who want to caucus Feb. 3 shouldn’t let doubts about their registration status keep them from participating.
Both parties have their voter lists already, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said Wednesday, so anyone who wasn’t registered before this week won’t be registered at caucus sites.
But both Republicans and Democrats will register voters at the caucuses, Van Lancker said. Residents can register to vote, change their names or addresses or change parties at caucus locations by filling out forms and providing proper identification.
Voter registration numbers fluctuate for many reasons, but numbers generally rise during a presidential election.
The general election is going to be huge in 2020, Van Lancker said. “Definitely we expect to see a bunch of new registered voters before November, and ... that’s pretty typical to see before a presidential election.”
In January 2016, Clinton County’s registered voters numbered 33,426. A year later, following the contentious general election between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, the number stood at 34,464.
As of January 2, 2020, the number had fallen to 33,200.
The fluctuation is normal and reasons for it vary, said Van Lancker.
“Over that time we’ve had population loss. Some of that could be why voter registration has declined,” he said.
The population of Clinton County was 49,116 during the 2010 census. Nearly 68%, 33,369, was registered to vote.
The United States Census Bureau estimated the county’s population at 46,518 in 2018. Registered voters numbered 33,016 in January 2018, more than 300 voters less than in 2010, but the percentage of the population on the voter rolls was higher, about 71%.
“Events through an election calendar ... can cause spikes either way. When the president is on the ballot, we usually get a lot of voter registration,” Van Lancker said.
Prior to the June primary, many people will switch parties depending on whom they want to support. Registered active Democrats fell from 9,631 to 9,476 from January 2018 to January 2019, while registered active Republicans increased from 7,645 to 7,817, according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s office.
“A lot of people will switch parties,” Van Lancker said. “They’ll switch [based on] who they want to support in a primary.” Some no-party voters will change their affiliations to Democrat or Republican so they can participate in the caucuses.
Most Clinton County voters aren’t registered with either major party. As of January 2020, Clinton County had 9,066 active Democratic voters, 7,719 active Republican voters and 13,955 active voters who have not declared for either party, according to the office of the Secretary of State.
The trend is true to most Iowa counties, Van Lancker said.
An additional 2,309 registered voters are inactive. “If you haven’t voted in four years, you’ll get inactive,” Van Lancker said. “You’re still on the rolls.”
Inactive voters may still go to caucuses and to the polls on election day, Van Lancker said. “All they’ve got to show is their voter ID and proof of residence.
“It’s a procedural thing. It’s reasonable to think that something in that time has changed.” The county wants to make sure voters’ current information matches what’s on the voter rolls.
“We can change it right there on election day,” Van Lancker said. If voters have moved, poll workers will send them to the correct polling places.
“They have until 10 days before the election that they can get their voter registration updated,” Van Lancker said. Address changes and name changes due to marriage or divorce are the most common changes made to voter registration.
Removing people from the voting rolls is necessary, and Clinton County does it, Van Lancker said. “Like, right now, obviously in Iowa, if you haven’t voted in four years, we just move you to inactive. We give the voter a lot of leeway, so we don’t remove people unnecessarily.
“But we do have rules so we can keep our voter registration rolls as clean as possible,” Van Lancker said.
People who move away are no longer eligible to vote locally and will be removed from voter rolls. Staff members look at obituaries every day and visit funeral home websites and cross reference them with the Clinton County voter database, removing names of the deceased.
The auditor’s office receives a felon list from the District Clerk of Court periodically. “We will adjust the person’s voting eligibility appropriately,” Van Lancer said.
“That’s just a good voter registration database.”
If ineligible voters aren’t removed, “You’re going to have room for error and maybe potential fraud,” Van Lancker said.
Rules for cleaning up voter rolls are spelled out in the Code of Iowa. “I think it’s a decent system,” Van Lancker said. “Iowa’s one of the best electoral systems in the US.”
Residents can check their voter registration status at clintoncountyelections.com by clicking the Am I Registered link for the Iowa Secretary of State’s website. Voters can search by name to find out if they are registered and where they are registered. The database will show voters if they are active or inactive, though it won’t tell them which party they are registered with, Van Lancker said.
A call to the county auditor’s office at (563) 244-0568 can give voters that information, Van Lancker said.
The Secretary of State’s website includes links to caucus sites statewide under the heading Find Your Precinct/Polling Place.
