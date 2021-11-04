CLINTON — A ribboncutting ceremony for the first public display of plaques for the 2021 Clinton County Walk of Fame honorees will be Nov 15.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Citizens First Bank, 1442 Lincoln Way, Clinton, the City of Clinton Hometown Pride Committee has announced.
The seven inductees from the inaugural class of the Clinton County Walk of Fame were honored Sept. 19 at Eagle Point Lodge in Clinton. The bronze-plated plaques will be on display in the lobby at the main location of Citizens First Bank from Nov. 15-20.
The selection of the first location for the exhibit was made to honor Veterans Day for several of the inductees.
Three inductees in the inaugural class, Artemus Lamb Gates, Henry Langrehr, and Russell Volckmann, were selected because of their highly decorated military service. They are joined by the other four inductees, honored for other outstanding achievements: Felix Adler, Linda Luckstead, Duke Slater, and Charles Toney.
CFB Marketing Director Carrie Donaire thought that having the first public display in recognition of Veterans Day on Nov. 11 would be appropriate.
“We must not forget the call to duty these men made and the sacrifices they made on behalf of their country," she said. "Clinton County should be proud to call these inductees hometown heroes.”
The seven plaques will be displayed at different locations in Clinton County to give residents a chance to see them at convenient locations. The next display will be at the Clinton County Historical Museum beginning Dec. 1.
In coming months, the Clinton County Walk of Fame exhibit will travel to other sites throughout Clinton County. For more information on the 2021 Walk of Fame honorees, and the future locations of the exhibit, visit www.thesawmillmuseum.org/ccwof.html.
