CORDOVA, Ill. — The state of Iowa, along with Scott and Clinton counties in Iowa, will participate with Quad Cities Generating Station in a one-day plume exercise on Tuesday, June 29. The exercise will require the activation of emergency facilities for the State of Iowa, along with Scott and Clinton counties in Iowa. The activities of the state, county and local units of government will be observed and evaluated by FEMA.
The exercise is a biennial requirement to determine the adequacy of the radiological emergency preparedness and response plans. The primary focus is on the ability of the state of Iowa, the utility, and the participating counties to protect the health and safety of the public living in the vicinity of the Quad Cities Generating Station. The evaluated exercise provides reasonable assurance that the appropriate protective measures can be taken in the event of a radiological emergency.
FEMA is responsible for evaluating offsite plans and exercises for states and counties through the Radiological Emergency Preparedness Program. The NRC is the federal agency responsible for evaluating onsite emergency plans and exercises for nuclear power plants.
A public meeting will be Thursday, July 1, to discuss the evaluation results of a graded exercise at the Quad Cities Generating Station.
Members of the public and the media are invited to attend this meeting beginning at 10 a.m. on a Join ZoomGov Meeting, https://fema.zoomgov.com/j/1600017375, passcode: 519283. Representatives from The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Region VII office, located in Kansas City, will chair the meeting and discuss offsite activities.
