CORDOVA, Ill. — The communities where Exelon Generation employees live and work will receive more than $4.4 million to support critical needs, thanks to the nuclear power plant employees and the Exelon Foundation.
The nuclear power plant employees pledged more than $2.9 million to over 2,000 different charities in their surrounding communities this year. And for every dollar employees pledged, the Exelon Foundation donated 50 cents to their local United Way, bringing the total donation to more than $4.4 million.
At Quad Cities Generating Station, in Cordova, the nuclear power plant employees pledged more than $217,000 to 202 charities during this year’s Employee Giving Campaign. Organizations supported include YWCA of the Quad Cities, Tri-County Animal Protection League, River Bend Food Reservoir, Honor Flight of the Quad Cities, and Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley.
“Having Exelon Generation as a strong community partner is important for Quad Cities area non-profits,” said Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way Quad Cities. “2020 has been a turbulent and unpredictable year. The volunteerism and generosity of the employees at Quad Cities Station has made a big difference in helping people who are struggling – many whom have never needed help before. Thanks to their support, more kids will be back on track in school, more adults will be achieving financial stability, and more residents will be safe and healthy.”
“This has been a challenging year for many, and our nuclear power plant employees answered the call for help, giving to charities and causes that mean the most to them,” said Bryan Hanson, Exelon chief generation officer. “Our people have strong bonds with the communities that surround our nuclear plants. Their generosity will bring resources to organizations that need them, along with hope and relief for the people who rely on them.”
At Quad Cities Station, employees volunteered more than 1,200 hours working with community organizations in the Quad-Cities.
While the coronavirus pandemic limited several in-person opportunities, many nuclear power plant employees participated in virtual events.
Through Nov. 30, 2020, Exelon Generation employees had volunteered more than 24,000 hours with charitable organizations in their communities. Projects included virtual walks, virtual food drives, and creating cards for kids in the hospital, among many others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.