ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Health officials from both Scott County, Iowa, and Rock Island, County, Illinois said Monday that they are very concerned about the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the Quad Cities.
As of Monday, the two counties had a combined total of 34 new cases bringing their total cases to over 1,500. Due to the rising number of cases, the city of Davenport decided to cancel its fireworks show that was scheduled for this Friday.
Health Officials in the Quad Cities said they noticed more young adults are testing positive for the coronavirus. They attribute the spike to people who are not abiding by social distancing rules and wearing masks.
Michele Cullen, Community Health Manager for Clinton County, said officials are watching what is happening in the Quad Cities and have noticed a rise in the numbers locally as well.
“Yes, Clinton County Public Health is concerned over the increase in numbers in our county, and the area around us,” Cullen said via email. “On June 17, we reported 68 positive cases. On June 25, we reported 85, and on June 29, we reported 92. We are following up on each case and doing the contact tracing and making sure the close contacts (people that have greater than 15 minutes within 6 feet exposure) are social isolating for 14 days.”
Cullen said that testing is available for people who have been in close contact with the individuals who tested positive. Officials are finding several asymptomatic positive cases, she said.
Cullen said that in Clinton County, the message is still the same as it was in March, practice good hygiene techniques.
“Frequent hand washing, social distancing, which means greater than six feet from people not in your immediate circle, and wear a mask when in contact with someone not in your immediate circle and cannot social distant,” Cullen said. “Also, stay at home if you are ill.”
Cullen said people in the community need to decide the level of risk that is acceptable and make informed choices about implementing mitigation plans accordingly. People must ask themselves what new exposures they are willing to take and what the risk is to their households.
Though states are opening, people must continue to take the pandemic seriously and understand that poor decision making can leave them vulnerable to the virus, Cullen said.
