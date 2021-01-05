CLINTON — Due to utility work, Oakhurst Lane will be closed from Oakhurst Drive to Breezy Point Drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6.
Oakhurst Lane closed to traffic Wednesday
