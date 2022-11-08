MORRISON, Ill. — Odell Public Library's book sale continues in the library at 307 S. Madison St., Morrison, where one large table of children’s books plus two tables of adult fiction and nonfiction are available through Nov. 19.
All sales are by donation, and all proceeds go to support the library. The library is closed on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.
Regular hours are Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, 2-8 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, 2-8 p.m.; Friday, 2-5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
