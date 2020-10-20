MORRISON, Ill. — Odell Public Library Friends was organized in November 2008 with the purpose of raising money to fund and enhance the library’s programs and services.
The most successful of these is the November Book and Bake Sale on the first Saturday of November.
Normally, the Friends would be sorting books diligently for this annual event. This year in lieu of the in-person book and bake sale, an internet fund drive through GoFundMe was launched this week to coincide with “Celebrate Friends of the Library Week.”
The fundraising campaign will continue through Saturday, Nov. 21.
The GoFundMe link will be on Odell Facebook's page. The goal is to raise $2,650 to assist in purchasing large-print books, young adult novels, and children’s books for kindergarten up to eighth-grade.
The page was set up by Odell's librarians. For those who are not comfortable with online transactions or who do not have computer access, donations can be made directly to Odell. Checks need to be made payable to Odell Public Library.
