MORRISON, Ill. — Dec. 1 kicks off the Odell Public Library Friends’ campaign, Fund the Floor, to replace the flooring in the library.
The original carpeting, laid 26 years ago, is showing its age, and wrinkling in certain areas has become a tripping hazard. Commercial carpet tiles will be utilized in much of the building, with hard flooring in portions of the children’s and young adult areas.
The estimated cost is $80,000 for over 8,300 square feet of flooring. This amount includes purchasing the materials, removing the old flooring, preparing the floor, installing new flooring, and moving the books and shelving.
The Odell Public Library Friends are donating $5,000 to jump start the project, reducing the goal to $75,000. In addition, an anonymous donor has offered a $10,000 matching grant.
The library welcomes all contributions and donors’ names will be added to a temporary book-themed display in the library. Supporters may donate through GoFundMe at gofundme.com/f/fund-our-floor or drop off or mail gifts to Odell Public Library at 307 S. Madison St., Morrison, IL 61270. Please make checks payable to Odell Public Library.
Donors of $500 or more will be recognized on a permanent plaque in the library; donors may choose to remain anonymous if they wish. The levels of giving are matched to well-known authors: William Shakespeare, $10,000 and over; Ernest Hemingway, $5,000; Louisa May Alcott, $2,500; Mark Twain, $1,000; and Dr. Seuss, $500.
