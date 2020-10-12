Registrations for snowmobiles and OHVs purchased during the 2020 registration cycle will expire Dec. 31, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Any decal displayed on a machine with a 20 printed on it will no longer be valid for machines to be used on snowmobile trails, public ice, or the OHV parks.
Any registration that is not renewed prior to Jan. 1, 2021, will have a late penalty of $5 applied to the registration cost.
All permits, which include resident snowmobiles and nonresident snowmobiles and OHVs, also expire on Dec. 31. There is no late penalty for a permit purchased after Jan. 1 as they are issued for a calendar year.
