One of the more durable frauds I hear about is what I call the “cable upgrade scam”.
This scam features a cold call from someone claiming to represent one of the major cable providers. In this area, that usually means Mediacom, Direct TV or DISH.
The caller gushes on about the cable provider offering a long-term discount subscription in exchange for a one-time payment upfront. For instance, the provider agrees to halve your monthly payment for 18 months, or two years, in exchange for an upfront payment of $199.
Oh yes, and they offer an upgrade in service at the same time. Often to make it sound like they really know something about cable service, these callers walk you through turning your television on and viewing some set up screen, and reading off some long number from the screen.
The whole thing is a hoax. The cable caller persuades victims to send payment by furnishing a credit or debit card, or mailing a check to some post office box, or mail drop. No upgrade exists, nor is there an adjustment to the monthly subscription rate.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued an alert on just this kind of scam in October 2022, noting they received “thousands of reports” relating to this scam. According to the FTC, many of the reports came from senior citizens. One newer aspect of the scam is the crooks wanting payment in gift cards. They tell their victims they partner with companies such as Amazon, Paypal, or Target, in a promotion, so want their gift cards and the serial numbers from those cards.
Here’s three things to know about this scam:
• Never give out personal information, account information, or payment information to someone who got hold of you out of the blue. It’s a scam. Always.
• Don’t trust Caller ID. Criminals can with ease fake Caller ID to show the name and real number of a cable provider. Never return a call to a number you hear in a recorded call or in an email. Look at your cable bill and call the number you see published on the statement
• Don’t pay for anything with a gift card. Gift cards are for gifts. If you are not buying such cards for a gift, it’s a scam. Always. It’s the next thing to impossible to get a refund on gift cards.
FAKE LAW ENFORCEMENT FUNDRAISER CALLS
A Clinton woman reported receiving an unexpected call from someone who wanted to collect money to “support police and sheriffs”. When the woman questioned the caller, he hung up pretty quickly, refusing to answer her questions. Fundraising calls making appeals to support law enforcement or veterans need to be regarded with deep skepticism. Scammy fundraisers know these kind of appeals strike a sympathetic chord with the public. Don’t fall for it.
It’s difficult to gauge the authenticity or legitimacy of a fundraiser just from a phone call. You need more information than what you hear from a stranger. Ask such callers to send you informational literature on their organization and appeal by mail. If it arrives, you can review it at your leisure and do further research as to whether that cause is one which fits into your giving schedule.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us.
Randy Meier is the director of Seniors vs. Crime, which operates in conjunction with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
